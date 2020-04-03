University of Montana MFA students look to share thesis exhibitions virtually

Caldwell acknowledges that seeing his thesis show in the gallery is different from what he’ll be able to show people online.

“I hope that viewers who see it digitally can understand the arrangements and see that the pieces are not arranged in perfect flows — some are stacked, some not stacked, there are three mugs here and then one over there in the corner by itself, like it was taken off the cabinet, used and then forgotten.”

Caldwell said he wants his work to be interesting enough that someone would put it on display, but utilitarian enough to be put to good use.

“My work is not in the forefront of fine arts, it’s more in the craft and domestic field,” he said. “The most important thing is that people use my work and that it lives in someone’s home.”

'The Space Between Points'

In her print and installation work, Pienciak said she’s focused on finding the commonalities in different communities in the hopes of instilling empathy and understanding between people with seemingly different points of view.

Her thesis project, “The Space Between Points and Their Navigational Reference,” looks at the experiences that make up the journey of life through a familial lens.