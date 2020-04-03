University of Montana MFA students look to share thesis exhibitions virtually

After their opening receptions were canceled and the gallery housing their shows was shuttered due to threats of COVID-19, two visual arts MFA students at the University of Montana are working to find creative ways to share their thesis shows with the public.
Ceramicist Ryan Caldwell and Darla Pienciak, a printmaker and installation artist, are turning to online platforms as they wrap up their master’s projects and look to get their art in front of the public eye. In addition to updating their personal artist websites to include photos of their thesis shows, Caldwell and Pienciak will be part of a newly created Instagram account.
“Social Distance Gallery,” created and run by Ohio painter Benjamin Cook, is an Instagram page specifically dedicated to hosting MFA and BFA thesis shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The idea is ... if your MFA or BFA exhibition was affected by COVID-19, you’re able to send him your stuff and he’ll post it on the Instagram page,” Caldwell said, adding the benefit is his work can reach a much wider audience than a personal website or a gallery show.
The “Social Distance Gallery” has been up for two weeks and has amassed nearly 18,000 followers. Already, BFA and MFA projects from around the world have been shared on the page.
A culmination of the last three years, both said it’s important that people see the hard work and hours of time they’ve put into their thesis art.
'Permutation'
Caldwell’s work focuses on functional pottery, like cups, mugs, plates and bowls, and how they interact with the setting they live in.
His thesis show, “Permutation,” in the shuttered Gallery of Visual Arts on campus, has been set up to quite literally resemble a kitchen and features his ceramic pieces placed on countertops, in cupboards and spread out over a table as if you’re getting a peek into someone’s home.
The title comes from the mathematical term of the same name, which refers to the several possibilities or variations in which a set number of things can be ordered or arranged, he said.
“I wanted to focus on the idea of these things being in use,” Caldwell said, adding his project includes themes of variation, arrangement and choice. “I wanted to bring a domestic feel into the gallery.”
He started working on the mugs, cups, plates and bowls in his show towards the end of his third year of grad school, creating the pieces in batches.
“All my work usually starts on the wheel. With cups or mugs, I’ll sit down and make 20 or 30 at a time. I’ll do 15 or 20 plates at a time,” he said. “I start out with the same amount of clay. Through repetition, it allows me to get something almost exactly like the previous one.”
Caldwell uses different cuts, shaping techniques and earthy color tones of yellows, browns and blues to individualize each mug, cup, plate or bowl, but there’s a cohesive look and feel to his work.
“While all the plates on the table are different, they have similarities because of the way I cut and my lexicon of different cutting patterns,” he said, referring to the wood kitchen table displaying part of his exhibition.
His favorite tool is an old school cheese cutter, possibly a side effect of his interest in the intersection of pottery and the culinary world. One of his committee members is Chef Aimee Elliott, chef instructor at the Missoula College Culinary Institute, whom he’s worked with before.
Last year he partnered with culinary students who were making Montana-themed dishes for a project called Tasting of Big Sky, creating custom ceramics for them to plate their food on.
“I found working closely with chefs was very interesting. There’s an upsurge of restaurants partnering with potters to use their dishes for their restaurants and certain events,” he said. “I’m pretty interested in the partnership of culinary arts and physical plates and the interaction that happens between two artists that team up that have very different views.”
Caldwell acknowledges that seeing his thesis show in the gallery is different from what he’ll be able to show people online.
“I hope that viewers who see it digitally can understand the arrangements and see that the pieces are not arranged in perfect flows — some are stacked, some not stacked, there are three mugs here and then one over there in the corner by itself, like it was taken off the cabinet, used and then forgotten.”
Caldwell said he wants his work to be interesting enough that someone would put it on display, but utilitarian enough to be put to good use.
“My work is not in the forefront of fine arts, it’s more in the craft and domestic field,” he said. “The most important thing is that people use my work and that it lives in someone’s home.”
'The Space Between Points'
In her print and installation work, Pienciak said she’s focused on finding the commonalities in different communities in the hopes of instilling empathy and understanding between people with seemingly different points of view.
Her thesis project, “The Space Between Points and Their Navigational Reference,” looks at the experiences that make up the journey of life through a familial lens.
“In everyone’s life, there are significant things that stick out, and you go back to them time and time again in memories or photographs. The space between is everything that happens while you’re going from one point to the next,” she said.
The project includes a series of prints that go along with an installation made up of hundreds of strings of twine. She said she took turns working on the prints and the installation, as the two processes are very different.
“Printmaking is step by step, and I have to be very attentive and clean while working, whereas the installation was a lot of cutting and dying of twine. The work was more freeing and messy,” she said. “I had to get my brain working in those different tracks to get an optimal production for each one.”
The prints feature Pienciak’s personal family photos of beach vacations, birthday parties, a mother holding a child, a wedding.
“I wanted to make sure the individuals in the pictures kind of conveyed relatable moments and times,” she said, adding she manipulated the photos so the people in them are more like silhouettes. She wanted to separate her personal attachments to the photos to be able to understand what the viewer could see and interact with.
The images represent moments in life, while the strings represent the trails and paths of interactions created during one’s life. She said the different groups of strings represent different communities, but each grouping is connected to one another.
Pienciak said her project in particular will be difficult to understand online.
“In person, it’s built so you can interact with it. I’ve created alcoves viewers can walk into, and in other areas, it’s so dense they’d have to break through the strings,” she said. “Without being able to see it in person, that is lost.”
Virtual thesis defense
Both Pienciak and Caldwell will be holding virtual defenses with their committees through Zoom, and they were able to meet one on one with them before the gallery closed to answer any questions.
Pienciak said the School of Art is considering leaving the show up through September and having it be the first show in the Visual Arts Gallery in the fall. She’s hopeful people will eventually be able to experience her exhibition in person.
In the meantime, the MFA students are encouraging people to keep an eye out on the "Social Distance Gallery" Instagram account, where their work should be popping up over the next few weeks.
