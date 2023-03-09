The third candidate for curator of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture will visit campus and give a free public lecture on Monday.

Felicia Gail will speak at 5 p.m. in Eck Hall 211 in the Liberal Arts Building at the University of Montana. The subject is "My Ideal Exhibition at the MMAC," with additional time to answer questions.

Gail is an adjunct remote faculty at Carlow University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a senior registrar and inventory manager at Jackson Fine Art in Atlanta. Prior to that, she was curator of exhibitions at Pensacola Museum of Art University of West Florida Historic Trust.

She has an MFA in visual art from Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver, British Columbia, a BA in art history from the University of West Florida, and a BA in interdisciplinary humanities, also from UWF.

The job is a UM staff position, one of two senior curator positions at art museums in the city. The curator will help oversee the MMAC’s move into its new building under construction on campus, where it will have expanded space to display its permanent collection, more room for programming and a higher profile for its offerings outside of the galleries in the PAR/TV Center.

Two candidates have interviewed for the position and visited Missoula. They are Joshua Gamma of Baltimore, an independent curator, creative director, designer and artist-illustrator; and Siera Hyte, assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine.