In one corner of a gallery, Eric Jensen has painted an old-growth cedar tree, seen from a hiker’s trail-level vantage point on Ward Creek, the sun shining through the canopy, rendered in keen detail at 89 by 55 inches. In another corner, a cedar on Ross Creek in the Kootenai National Forest is seen on a canvas of a similar height, its bark and branches represented in reds, purple, and green ribbons spanning the canvas’ full expanse.

They’re visibly the same painter, same tree; but varying degrees of realism and abstraction.

“I want to try to open up some new doors on how we're looking at landscape so that we're seeing it more for what it is itself than what we want it to be,” Jensen said.

“Tree Line” is Jensen’s thesis exhibition, on view now at University of Montana’s Gallery of Visual Arts (see box), representing three years’ of work from the MFA candidate and former U.S. Forest Service worker.

“Representation really helps me make a connection with the viewer to really ground them in the subject matter that I’m talking about,” he said. “Then the abstraction really is more of a device to bring in less representational aspects of the experience of those places, or the energy that’s there, the meaning behind it.”

Kevin Bell, a painting professor, said Jensen's work is about the unusual sensation of being in the landscape. When you’re moving around and deep in thought, looking around you, “there’s a slippage that happens between what it actually looks like and what it feels like.”

That “oscillation” can feel transcendent, as you move between viewing something and being a part of it, he said.

A history with the landscape

Jensen’s interest in art and the landscape is written into his resume and family history. He worked as a wilderness ranger in Wyoming and Washington for several years after his undergraduate degree.

“A lot of my visual language comes from those experiences,” he said. “Again, it’s really about spending enough time out there that it becomes a second language — you start to become a part of it. That language, those forms become so known to you.”

A Utah native, he was born into a family of artists. Both of his parents are painters. His mother’s grandmother painted and made ceramics. His grandmother on his father’s side was a “prolific oil painter” whose works were on the wall around the house since he was a kid. He keeps creations from both of those grandmothers in his studio to this day. He sees landscape painting as a part of his history, while testing its boundaries and posing some challenges.

For his bachelor’s degree, Jensen went to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, with close proximity to the National Gallery of Art and its collection of monumental landscapes by masters.

Both Montana’s tradition of landscape art and the trails had appeal.

“A big reason why this place drew me was because it had that established Western tradition,” he said. "And also just has such a rich variety of landscapes."

A few of the artists he’s been studying during this three-year process represent the natural world in their work, but span continents and centuries.

One is Emily Carr, a British Columbian post-impressionist painter who died in 1945, who he said was a pioneer in weaving abstractions into landscapes. She “painted a lot of those old forests up there and she just created this really lovely style that's again very evocative of those places, but shows this energy, this mystical aspect,” he said.

Another is Hurvin Anderson, a British-Jamaican painter, who’s in his 50s. “He is a master at incorporating abstract methods with the representational,” he said. He thinks painting is less about “new” innovations than looking back through the form’s history to find what suits your purpose, “like this big lexicon that you’re able to pull from.”

Bell said it’s a contemporary way of thinking, likely informed by our consumption of content that’s typically out of context: One link leads to something vastly different than what came before.

One place, many views

One wall in the GVA is dedicated to a single piece made up of seven canvases (of different sizes) based on photographs taken during three winters of the Clark Fork in the area of Kelly Island. The local color and forms cue you in immediately, but there’s disorientation going on. He’s rotated and flipped some of them sideways to generate more ambiguity, allowing a skyline to appear to be a river current.

“There's this push and pull between feeling grounded and then feeling unsure about where you really stand as a viewer," he said. "(That) kind of removes that grand importance and carries you into something that's a lot more about the landscape itself.”

Another painting of a particularly smoky sunrise over the mountain reads as Sentinel even though it’s completely upside down. It works either way. On a piece made this year, “East Fork Bull River Cedar,” he decided to work with two panels. He turned them sideways at various points, adding grid-like elements that introduce that element of energy or mysticism.

Bell said the catalog of inventive signature marks Jensen has come up with feed back into that overarching theme of experience. The brushstrokes “dissolve into something more than a bunch of patterns and slashes,” he said.

That massive old-growth cedar was based on a real experience.

More to come

Jensen would like to work with environmental groups to help try to promote and protect natural areas around us — one idea would be a residency at Kelly Island, to create a series to help people engage with the area.

Next month, Jensen is taking part in a collaboration with the Missoula Public Library and Diana Six, a UM pathology researcher called “The Old Growth Celebration Network.” He’ll exhibit his work on the fourth floor, where it will be a backdrop for a lecture by Six, and another by Joan Maloof, the founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network.

There will be activities in the SpectrUM interactive science area for kids; a curated reading list for adults; a display of tree cores and a display about how they can be read for climate change; and more.

Head to the library’s event calendar for dates and times.