A timeless classic gets a new lease on life in the gender-bending and dirty humor-infused production of “Pride and Prejudice.”

The famous 1813 novel by Jane Austen has been adapted over a dozen times for both the big screen and the theatrical stage. It’s also the same book that has plagued generations of high school English students — many of whom will likely admit to never actually having read it.

If you go The UM School of Theatre and Dance is presenting "Pride and Prejudice" March 2-5, 9-12 in the Montana Theatre, PARTV Center. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

Now the University of Montana’s School of Theatre and Dance will be bringing this venerated story into the 21st century.

It’s “not your mother’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ ” said Pam Stiehl, the play’s director and an associate professor.

“It’s a unique and delightful adaptation in terms of its irreverence in its contemporary feel,” Stiehl said. But it’s also “a bit anachronistic, condensed and leans in on the comedy and farce.”

The play generally holds true to the book’s original plot and themes and upon a close listen, also includes a fair amount of text straight from the book. But it’s also packed with raunchy jokes that are not quite fitting for young kids and nowhere to be found in the treasured novel.

The script is from the 2017 rendition by Kate Hamill, a playwright known for her modern adaptations of classic novels. The script is written to be fast-paced and keep the audience on their toes without giving them time to catch up. In the script’s notes, Hamill made clear that “if something seems like a naughty joke, it probably is,” according to Stiehl.

That made casting for the play a task of finding the right people who could bring the comedy, absurdity and beloved characters to life.

With more roles in the script than cast members, Stiehl cast some students into multiple roles. Some of the male characters are played by female-identifying cast members and vice versa. The well-known character of Mrs. Bennet will be played by a male-identifying actor and the role will be tinged with modern drag.

“It’s a throwback to Shakespeare,” Stiehl said. “It’s a throwback to any of that historical [era] when drag wasn’t even a thing. They’re just taking on that character.”

Indeed, gender bending and swapping is nothing new to theater. It harkens back to the days when women were not encouraged to participate in theater and men always played female characters.

While the drag and contemporary humor will be of this century, the costumes will remain reminiscent of the period piece that it was written from (except for perhaps an unusually Gothic take on one of the Bennet daughters).

In another stylistic divergence from Austen’s era, Stiehl created an eclectic score to go with the story. The Vitamin String Quartet reproductions of songs from Nirvana, My Chemical Romance, Paramore and others will again bring the 1813 regent era crashing into 2023.

Traditional Austen-ites may be comforted to know that despite the glaring distinctions that set this rendition apart from the original book, the age-old themes of class, marriage, love and romance will remain prevalent and true. Yet, the other departures from the beloved classic may be jarring, Stiehl warned.

“I just ask them [the audience] to really just fall into the experience of what these amazing actors and crew and designers have created for them for an evening of Pride and Prejudice,” Stiehl said.