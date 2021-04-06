University of Montana students write original musical purpose-built for a pandemic

Best and Caterisano emphasized that the actors contributed a lot, too, and they made edits up until the last minute.

“We continue to make and adjust things to just make the story clearer, and make it more truthful and to feel like it was something the actors could honestly embody,” Best said.

She credited the student actors with their enthusiasm during the year.

“This entire time just giving, giving everything in this weird new situation where they have to wear masks, and we only see them once a week … it's been a challenge for them. And they've just totally risen to it. And I've heard no griping, no negativity, no nothing,” Best said.

Again, it’s not explicitly about COVID, but Best thinks the material reflects the specific time it was written in the last two months of 2020. “We meet them when they have already been in isolation for a long time, so we see a lot of that. But there is a tentative sense of optimism as well,” she said.

During a rehearsal, DeBoer said the one run-through of a song wasn’t quite reflecting the emotion and satire.