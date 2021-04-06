University of Montana students write original musical purpose-built for a pandemic

“There’s potential in trying,” a character says in “Welcome to the Void.”
It’s something of a theme and mission statement for the new musical.
The show was written by two students in the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance as a solution to a problem: How can they produce theater during a pandemic, and what can they produce with social distancing?
The show, which debuts this week, is a “celebration of how we can make things happen when we all decide to, you know, try together. That's a line in the show. There's potential in trying,” said Jane Best, a co-creator of the musical.
Best is pursuing a master’s degree in music direction, and her collaborator, Elli Caterisano, is an MFA candidate in acting.
They wrote the story from scratch last year knowing that there would be limitations on how they could stage it, and more likely than not, film it for streaming audiences. The plot addresses an exaggerated version of a universal feeling: six characters who all believe they’re the last person on Earth.
“We're just trying to explore a story about like why we isolate ourselves, how we isolate ourselves and how we cope,” Best said.
Caterisano said they sat down and talked about a range of ways that people were coping. “Let’s just talk about all the things that we use to try to make us feel better,” she said.
Caterisano summed it up this way: “We essentially wrote ‘COVID-19: The Musical,’ without saying ‘COVID-19: The Musical.’ ”
They knew that they might not be able to film students without masks, so they designed a novel scenario: Each of their six main characters believes they are the very last person on earth. One is a YouTuber, stuck in his bedroom. Another is a prepper, confined to their bunker. Another is a writer, one a college student. The writing explores ways that they get by or thrive in isolation.
While each has their own arc, like a 15-minute play unto themselves, they’ll cut back and forth between them.
“Sometimes they’ll sing together and that ties them together emotionally, but we see each of their journeys through the entire show,” Best said.
Best cautioned that while the show addresses loneliness, it is not “doom and gloom the entire time.” She said there’s freedom in isolation, in discovering yourself, fun to be had.
“There’s a type of weird you can only be when you’re completely alone,” she said.
Best said the style is contemporary musical theater and pop-rock with some excursions into other genres. The pepper gets an ‘80s rock song. The writer sings a waltz.
“Musical theater’s fun in that way, where you can draw from different styles to fit the character,” she said.
Adaptation and flexibility
The two were originally going to graduate from UM this spring with brassy shows: “Cabaret” and “She Loves Me.” Those aren’t doable with the restrictions in place. And there aren’t many scripts written for masked performers staying far apart from one another and never making physical contact.
Best thought that rather than not doing anything, they should adapt. Musical theater is, after all, a bunch of people telling stories through music and text, she said, and that can be done in an enclosed studio. She’s written two shows of her own already. So she and Caterisano broached the idea of creating something new, with parameters they knew would work regardless of any restrictions.
Best said they thought, “Why don’t we make something that we can do flexibly for these times? Why don’t we make something that we can do flexibly and be able to change depending on where we’re at with this pandemic through the semester?”
They collaborated together on the show’s book, music and lyrics. One might bring a monologue for one character, for instance, and then they’d work on it together.
“It’s turned into a blending of our voices, all of the scenes and all of the monologues, in a way that I was pleasantly surprised with,” Best said. She feels her style is wordy, while Caterisano is more into action.
Normally, UM students do not write a full-length show as part of their course work.
“This is the very first time that this has ever happened,” said John Kenneth DeBoer, a UM theater professor and the show’s director.
In part, Best wanted to avoid doing another song cycle on Zoom, and Caterisano didn’t want to make another movie.
“We ended up making a movie,” DeBoer said, “but I think this idea of taking all of the things they’ve learned as actors and directors and applying that to creating theater for the moment is a way of demonstrating mastery. Not what we typically, do but it’s not a typical year.”
Unique field of study
Best is studying musical directing, “which mostly entails being kind of a music director, and conductor, and pianist in musical theater.”
UM added a musical theater certificate based on student demand for a genre that’s not only popular, but technically challenging and provides more avenues for professional work. Best, however, is the first to take a music director track in UM’s MFA program, which likewise has demand.
As part of her graduate studies, she works with undergrads on their vocal technique, song interpretation and other aspects. She was the music director on UM shows like “Assassins,” “Spring Awakening,” and “Theory of Relativity,” and Missoula Community Theatre’s “Seussical the Musical.”
Caterisano acts in the show, while Best plays keyboards and provides other synthesized sounds including drums. (The music is rounded out by students in the cast who play instruments like guitar, violin and oboe.)
'Movie magic'
Their director, DeBoer, said he “kept calling it a theatrical media event.”
“We were trying to sit on two different sides of what a film is and what theater is, and try to apply film techniques to document theatrical practice as best we can, realizing that the product we would probably end up with would be closer to a movie,” he said.
The show isn’t on Zoom, unlike the many from the academic year. Their concept, by design, allowed them to shoot individual scenes in a purpose-built sound stage in the basement level of the PAR/TV Center.
“Each day that we filmed could be in a different location that would allow us to have a breadth of experiences that are shown on screen, while still being in the same 8-by-10 box,” he said.
The set designer had to build a new set every day for the shoots, which were fast by movie standards — only three hours to get a scene.
They did some “movie magic,” as Best called it, in the editing suite to make it appear as though two people were in the same room. Mike Post, a lighting and projection design professor, also knows audio, allowing them to layer in harmony vocals independently.
Best and Caterisano emphasized that the actors contributed a lot, too, and they made edits up until the last minute.
“We continue to make and adjust things to just make the story clearer, and make it more truthful and to feel like it was something the actors could honestly embody,” Best said.
She credited the student actors with their enthusiasm during the year.
“This entire time just giving, giving everything in this weird new situation where they have to wear masks, and we only see them once a week … it's been a challenge for them. And they've just totally risen to it. And I've heard no griping, no negativity, no nothing,” Best said.
Again, it’s not explicitly about COVID, but Best thinks the material reflects the specific time it was written in the last two months of 2020. “We meet them when they have already been in isolation for a long time, so we see a lot of that. But there is a tentative sense of optimism as well,” she said.
During a rehearsal, DeBoer said the one run-through of a song wasn’t quite reflecting the emotion and satire.
“I told them, this is the time when you can let out all of your anger about what you were feeling last March and April, when we were canceling everything,” he said. Some of the students are freshmen, who may have missed proms or graduation ceremonies.
“Bring it to this moment, because this is, this is what we’re dealing with here," he said. "It might not be a musical about the pandemic, it is certainly about everybody’s state of mind over the last year.”
Best said that while this was not the show they’d planned — she’s sad she didn’t get to work on “Cabaret” — there have been unexpected benefits. She loves writing and composing and had time to develop those skills. She’s learned much about putting together a new musical, workshopping, taking feedback.
“It’s been invaluable as far as what I want to do after graduation,” she said.
Caterisano felt similarly.
“If you were to ask me a year ago, ‘do I feel cheated?’ You know, I would say yes,” she said. Now that we’re nearing normalcy, “It makes you stronger, it makes you adaptable, it makes you a better artist, and to try and make things work.”