University of Montana theater uses residents' words to discuss laws affecting LGBTQ community

“We make our art to serve the community that we live in,” he said.

The companion piece, created in only three and a half weeks, is a “contemporary response to what happened 11 years ago,” he said. The students interviewed about 15 people who testified in those hearings or who were involved somehow. They also transcribed public testimony over the state law and wove it all into a complete work with Plonsky and assistant director Michael Beverly.

The subjects of their dialogue ranges from “the very political to the very personal,” Plonsky said, and how “it’s not one or the other. It’s both.”

UM student Jade Ware interviewed people who work in health care — one of whom is gay — who hoped that the new law wouldn’t affect anyone’s access to treatment. Another interview subject, UM student Ember Cuddy, said that the passage is exhausting, as it’s like “having their rights being voted on just for being human,” Ware said.

Looking back at the 2010 ordinance, some now say that “we shouldn’t be patting ourselves on the back too hard” because of the state law, Plonsky said. They discuss it in terms of “state-sponsored discrimination,” in the work. As an example of the stories culled from the testimony is an infant who was refused care by a pediatrician because he has two mothers.