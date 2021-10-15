University of Montana theater uses residents' words to discuss laws affecting LGBTQ community

A new student theater production explores two laws affecting the rights of the LGBTQ community in Montana, using public testimony and interviews.
It’s a way to “efficiently explore an issue using real people’s words,” said Mark Plonsky, a visiting assistant theater professor.
“Verbatim: Celebrating Resilience,” a new project from the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance, has two parts that will be performed on Sunday and Wednesday. (See box for times and locations.)
First, students revisited the residents' comments — both for and against — preceding the 2010 Missoula City Council’s passage of a non-discrimination ordinance through a work called "Diversity Day," by national playwright Gregory Hinton.
They created a modern accompanying piece based on public testimony about a contemporary law. They also conducted interviews, hearing directly from community members about the 2010 law and their concerns after the 2021 passage of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in the Montana Legislature. Opponents say it could legalize discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
UM drama student Makay Loran, for instance, interviewed Amy Capolupo, who testified at the 2010 hearings. Loran said “listening to her, about how it truly did solidify a lot of themes for her in her community, was very enlightening," including the hopes for a post-ordinance city. She also was able to hear Capolupo’s disappointment over the 2021 law's passage.
Another student, Sugar Bush, had the chance to interview “some incredibly inspirational people who laid a lot of groundwork so that I have the rights I have today.”
'Diversity Day'
Hinton, a gay writer who was born in Wolf Point, created “Diversity Day” (2013) based on the 2010 public testimony. That law added protections from discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
It was “hotly debated,” Plonsky said, with hours of testimony for and against.
Hinton used a form called verbatim theater, which draws on transcripts of real people’s speech, often without embellishment — “ums” and “ahs” included — and emphasizes the dialogue rather than playing a character, Plonsky said.
This new production originated when Hinton and the local youth group EmpowerMT and its executive director, Heidi Wallace, reached out to UM about collaborating. The group includes UM students and five high-schoolers through EmpowerMT, Plonsky said.
Plonsky, who taught a social justice theater course last year, said his art form can “live and die on the relationship you have in your community” and they can’t afford to create work in a vacuum.
“We make our art to serve the community that we live in,” he said.
The companion piece, created in only three and a half weeks, is a “contemporary response to what happened 11 years ago,” he said. The students interviewed about 15 people who testified in those hearings or who were involved somehow. They also transcribed public testimony over the state law and wove it all into a complete work with Plonsky and assistant director Michael Beverly.
The subjects of their dialogue ranges from “the very political to the very personal,” Plonsky said, and how “it’s not one or the other. It’s both.”
UM student Jade Ware interviewed people who work in health care — one of whom is gay — who hoped that the new law wouldn’t affect anyone’s access to treatment. Another interview subject, UM student Ember Cuddy, said that the passage is exhausting, as it’s like “having their rights being voted on just for being human,” Ware said.
Looking back at the 2010 ordinance, some now say that “we shouldn’t be patting ourselves on the back too hard” because of the state law, Plonsky said. They discuss it in terms of “state-sponsored discrimination,” in the work. As an example of the stories culled from the testimony is an infant who was refused care by a pediatrician because he has two mothers.
As an example of how they contrast the past and present, there was 2010 testimony from a woman who was fired from Kmart because she was gay. The Missoula ordinance would have protected her, but Plonsky said it’s an open question whether someone in similar circumstances could after the passage of the new law.
Toward the end of the piece, they incorporate themes “celebrating resilience” to try to “reclaim the narrative,” he said.
'Verbatim theater'
As a work in progress, they’ll perform it without a set. The style of acting is focused on the delivery of the words themselves. And crucially, Plonsky said they’ve been working on conveying the text with conviction regardless of “whether or not you agree with the story you’re giving voice to.”
That has posed an unusual challenge. While actors often relish playing characters who do bad things, in this case they’re required to re-enact real dialogue that conflicts with their beliefs.
Student Dylan McCumber said there’s a “powerful segment in the show” where they perform as a chorus crying out homophobic speech at someone walking to the podium.
“It’s powerful, and it hurts to listen to, but it’s what it has to be,” McCumber said.
The test for them is to convey the speaker’s sense of certainty, since “every one of (the) testimonies vehemently believes that they’re in the right.”
Bush, the fellow cast member and student, said the fact that the opposing testimony is from real people in Montana is difficult. A gay man who's lived here his whole life, he said, "those very real words from very real people, from my neighbors — those are the ones that are hurting.”