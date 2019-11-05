Here are some upcoming events around Missoula.
'Manus Festus' at the MMAC
(Opens Friday, Nov. 14)
The Montana Museum of Art and Culture is opening a print show, "Manus Festus," that draws on 18th and 19th century prints, including maps and frontier landscapes, according to a news release from the University of Montana.
The show will be on view through Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Paxson Gallery of the PAR/TV Center.
String Orchestra of the Rockies
(Sunday, Nov. 17)
The professional statewide ensemble's guest is Maria Lambros, a Missoula native who's now a professor at the Peabody Institute of Music. She's the featured soloist on Telemann's G Major Viola Concerto. Also hear works by Giannini and Shostakovich.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the UM Music Recital Hall.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students, available at griztix.com, Worden's Market, 406-243-4051, or the Source or the Hub.
Bare Bait Dance
(Nov. 15-16, 22-24)
The local contemporary dance company has its first performance of the 2019-20 season with "Here Be Dragons," in which director Joy French and company drawn on folk and myths in original choreography.
The show will be their first at the Westside Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St.
Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show or $18 for students. To purchase or get more information, go to barebaitdance.org.
Garden City Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
(Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15)
The annual performance of the Nutcracker features hundreds of locals, so that means tickets can disappear well in advance.
The shows are all in the Montana Theatre, available at GrizTix and GrizTix outlets. They're $35 regular.