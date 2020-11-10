View a museum's art book exhibit, page by page, online

Since the exhibition opened, the MMAC has been releasing videos in a series called “Bookish Reveals,” where scholars give you insight into the particular titles. For instance, one book is a collaboration between the composer Virgil Thompson and his partner, the artist Maurice Grosser. Over decades, the two would create dual portraits of individuals, some famous, some everyday folks. Thompson wrote a musical sketch, Grosser drew one. To give more insight, the MMAC asked Adam Collins, a professor of cello at the University of Montana, to give a virtual walk-through.

About these books. They’re limited edition titles in a collaborative French tradition (“livre d’artiste”) that were published by Vincent FitzGerald & Co. of New York.

Chacon said you can think of them as part of a spectrum. In the middle are hardcover books — with authors, cover artists and book designers all making an object that’s pleasing to the eye. And then there are these books, where “talented artists on all fronts work on a very, very small limited edition book.” They might have created a run of 100, often much less.

In some cases, FitzGerald would enlist artists and bookmakers to respond to an existing text, like James Joyce. Another title pairs Kafka’s unpublished writings with photogravure.