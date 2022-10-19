Visiting artist merges abstraction and activism at UM press

Printmaking helped Ka’ila Farrell-Smith “loosen up with my mark-making.”

With rollers, rags and stencils, her abstract imagery with allusions to traditional culture and social issues can be made in completely different ways, without relying solely on brushes.

Farrell-Smith (Klamath Modoc) came over from Modoc Point, Oregon, south of Bend, this week to explore even more techniques. Her host was the Matrix Press, based at the University of Montana. She and her collaborators were at work all week on the top floor of the Fine Art Building.

On Wednesday, they were adding the final touch to a series of prints. The composition is bisected by a stair-stepping set of lines, based on a traditional basket design. She studied with a master weaver named Pat Courtney Gold.

Above and below are stencil outlines of a coyote, which she deploys as a trickster character. It’s a traditional motif that she’s making her own, much like artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith uses a rabbit.

The final touch on this screen-print is lettering, a feature that shows up frequently in her work.

“The text has been a way to bring in some of the conceptual aspects about resistance and refusal,” she said.

Loose and expressive letters read “SAAMAKS,” which translates to “relatives,” written by hand and then printed on a transparency. After Farrell-Smith aligned the transparency over the print until it was just so, 2D technician Jason Clark loaded the screen with deep purple paint. He closed it, and dragged the liquid coloring across the mesh. Once it was complete, graduate student Dagny Walton placed it on a drying rack. Another student, Crystal McCallie, handed him a fresh one.

Printmaking is like magic, student Tanya Gardner effused of the final result.

Merging abstraction and activism

Farrell-Smith said she didn’t grow up around a lot of Native art. Her father was taken from his family and sent to a boarding school, part of a larger effort by the U.S. government to eradicate Indigenous culture. She got her education in Western art at Pacific Northwest College of Art and then Portland State University. Landscape and figurative work were part of her training, and she wanted to pursue abstract formalism.

Conversations with a grad school studio-mate, a Black performance artist from New York, spurred her to begin experimenting with ways to merge Native art and modernism.

He told her, “what you don’t know is an important part of your practice.”

Her latest series of paintings is called “Land Back,” which reflects her years-long effort to combine Native art, social issues and abstraction. In 2016, she protested the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock. Closer to home, she was part of the successful effort to block the construction of a natural gas pipeline that would cross traditional Klamath territory.

Another print they made this week is a monotype, in which the artist incorporates different techniques and results in individual prints that are unique. The basic structure is the same every time, though: The center is dominated by a blocky figure, rendered in Gamblin Portland Black ink, both arms raised to the sky. A thunderbolt and a thunderbird hover nearby. So does a triangle that can be read as a mountain. Ominous red paint streaks toward the sky.

The figure originated in her painting, “Off the Ground,” now on view at the Portland Art Museum.

She was visiting Lava Beds National Monument in Northern California when a lightning storm hit and began to spark fires. “The sky was black, which is part of the inspiration for that piece,” she said.

The raised arms can refer to movements from the Sundance, she said.

“A lot of my work is land-based, and a lot of my work has been referencing fires, because we’ve been living with wildfires every summer,” she said.

The land is in the paint, literally. She began experimenting with “wild pigment.” Harvested charcoal and natural white chalk can work like paint after they’re mixed with a translucent acrylic gel medium.

A press that collaborates

Matrix Press is embedded in the UM School of Visual and Media Arts, founded more than two decades ago. They’ve regularly brought printmakers to town for weeklong residencies, where they can produce new work with the facility’s staff: James Bailey, a UM professor and the press’ director, and Clark, the school’s 2D technician and an adjunct assistant professor of printmaking. They recruit students to volunteer, many of whom come back time after time.

Last year, Matrix worked with Corwin “Corky” Clairmont, the founder of the art department at Salish Kootenai College; and Marwin Begaye, a Navajo artist who’s won awards for his intricately detailed prints.

In a partnership with the MAM originated with a grant from the Warhol Foundation, they’ve brought Indigenous artists from around the U.S. to Missoula to create new work. The prints are split between the museum, the press and the students. Four artists were featured in a 2018 exhibition, “The Shape of Things.” The partnership has outlasted the original grant. This visit was paid for by the MAM and the Jim and Jane Dew Visiting Artist Fund and Quick-to-See Smith.

Bailey said they invite guest artists based on their work and availability. In Farrell-Smith’s case, she’s primarily a painter and partook in a residency at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, which was co-founded by the artist James Lavadour. Her work had come up in conversations with the MAM, where she’s exhibited before, and recommendations about working with her.

Across the studio, they were readying the materials and concepts for a final print.

This will weave in disparate imagery from her repertoire of recurring symbols. The backdrop is a transfer of petroglyphs at Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge. They’re more than 6,000 years old, among the oldest in North America. The linework is dense, and blown up in size so that they’re visibly pixelated. The bolts, mountains and thunderbird will appear again, in novel permutations. And among the abstraction, an embedded message.

In the center, a robed figure. In another work, this person was wrapped in a Hudson Bay blanket, which some see as a symbol of Europeans spreading smallpox to Indigenous people. The design seems to have grown in popularity lately, and she wanted to respond.