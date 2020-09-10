WATCH NOW: Stella Nall connects with Indigenous identity, community through art

”I don’t think in our culture there are a lot of other ethnicities confronted with so many constant questions and asked to prove themselves in so many ways,” she said. “For me, this project has been important because it is something I have been dealing with my whole life.”

Socially and medically, she’s been categorized as Indigenous, participating in Crow traditions since childhood, dancing in powwows, visiting grandparents who prayed in the Crow language before each meal, learning to bead from her mother. But because of their current blood quantum requirements, she and her brother are the first generation of her mother’s family to be denied enrollment from the Crow tribe, which also prohibits dual enrollment, erasing her connection to ancestors with Arapaho and Souix ties. She’s technically considered a “first descendant,” and if she has a child with someone who isn't enrolled as Crow, they won’t even hold that status.