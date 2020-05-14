Watch: Online bidding opens for Clay Studio's annual Potsketch auction

Water tinted rust colored with iron was used to give the pulp its creamy, orange tone. Whoever scoops up Mallory’s piece in the auction will have an artistic documentation of history.

All of the potsketches start at $50, which is meant to open the auction to a wider range of buyers.

“It makes the work a lot more affordable and accessible to a variety of people,” Valenzuela said, adding buyers who might not normally be able to afford a piece of fine art from their favorite artist because the works cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, can often nab one of their potsketches for much less.

There are also several ceramic pieces up for a formerly “Live,” now “Super Silent” auction, with bids starting at half the estimated retail value.

Adrian Arleo has a stoneware “Head Vase” in the show and Cathy Weber donated one of her bird sculptures titled “Three Red Wing Black Birds on a Branch.”

And if you’ve been on a quarantine sourdough kick along with the rest of the world, Joshua Kuensting crafted a sleek, earthy “Dough Bowl.”