'We are undeniable': MAM exhibition shows generational fight for women's equality

The large fabric images seem anti-patriarchal in presentation, frameless and flowing freely, hung from the ceiling in the open space of the gallery as opposed to on the walls. There’s almost a physical connection to them as you walk through; no matter where you are, the women are looking at you.

“I wanted to say, 'We are humans. Guess what? We’re here, and we’re not going away,'” Hager said.

She started the project, which as the title implies is ongoing, after the Women’s March in January 2017.

“I decided I really wanted to commit my artistic energies to what was most important to me, and I realized that women’s equality was something that has been important to me, well, since I became an adult.”

The women in her life became her subjects, as she worked to create her own female version of “The Dude Wall” — the section of hallway at universities and institutions across the country that acts as a portrait shrine to the esteemed men who’ve been at the helm for decades.

“It isn’t aspirational for people who don’t look like that,” she said.