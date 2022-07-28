Welch Fest: Risk, artistry, novelty — Tommy Orange on Welch and fiction

The last time Tommy Orange was in Missoula, he and his family had driven all the way up from California to see a once-rescheduled Trevor Noah show, endured a trip to the emergency room in Idaho Falls after an incident involving an electric scooter, and only discovered the show had been moved a second time when they arrived in Montana.

Missing Noah wasn’t a big deal, but his opener was Josh Johnson, a comedian and writer Orange is a big fan of.

“That was the only part that really stings,” he said on a phone call during his son’s karate lesson.

Orange, born and raised in Oakland, California, and author of the acclaimed 2018 novel "There There," is one of the featured speakers at this year’s inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival. Welch is close to Orange’s heart, both on a literary level and a romantic one.

“I was working for a Native organization in Oakland, and we had started a book club with coworkers, but my wife and I were the only two that showed up for it,” Orange said. Welch’s first novel, "Winter in the Blood," was the two-person club’s first book.

“I was really swept up by his sentences, just thrilled by the writing and the world he was making," Orange said. "How much internality he was not afraid to explore … as a writer, he was the first Native writer that I read, because I read works in translation, international literature, because I came to writing and reading pretty much completely on my own.”

Orange got his bachelor’s degree in sound design, but only seriously started reading and writing when he worked at a used bookstore and had to move the entirety of the fiction section in alphabetical order from the backroom of the store to shelves in the front. As he shuttled books back and forth, he started reading more and more, discovering John Kennedy Toole’s "Confederacy of Dunces" and Sylvia Plath’s "The Bell Jar."

That reading habit has stuck, which tracks for an artist constantly seeking to refine his own work and to publish books that challenge like "There There" does. So it’s not surprising that when taking stock of the current fiction landscape, Orange doesn’t feel like there’s much “risk, artistry or novelty” in most of the novels being published in this day and age.

Orange is very well-up on modern literature because he reads as much as he can, trying to stay up on the cutting edge of what’s being published. But it has to be interesting, like Jamil Jan Kochai’s new short-story collection, "The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories," and how it narrates an Afghani refugee experience.

But there is a chance one of Orange’s opinions might cause some strife, at least among '90s guitar (sometimes) rock aficionados.

Radiohead over Weezer?

“It would never even be a question,” said the man who named his first novel after a song off of Radiohead’s album "Hail to the Thief."