Western art gallery moves to Missoula with high hopes

She also noted that most of her clients in Bozeman were tourists. And though many of her clients here will be tourists too — she’s next to a hotel for a reason — she can tell that she’ll have many local clients because of how welcoming and supportive of the arts this town is.

“Missoula, I'm hoping, is going to be the destination place for art in our state,” she said. “We now have more galleries in the town of Missoula than any other town (in the state), and we have an incredible art museum right here.”

Banks Hammond has always been drawn to Western art because it depicts scenes of the beauty of Montana — her home.

Most of the gallery’s 29 artists are local to Montana, and it shows in their work. Many of the paintings, prints and sculptures are depictions of grand scenery, some are of the people who live out West and still more are of the animals that inhabit the land here.

One painting depicts a herd of bison grazing near Yellowstone’s geysers, another shows a view from the ridge line of the Bridger Range. In one a cowboy squats next to his dog at a rodeo and another shows a fisherman in a stream.