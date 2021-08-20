Western art gallery moves to Missoula with high hopes

The interior of the A. Banks Gallery offers respite from loud construction, busy streets and smoky skies — the warm lighting and soft folky country tunes are inviting, but the art that lines every inch of the place is breathtaking.
“This is our home,” said Alissa Banks Hammond, owner of the gallery full of Western themed art pieces. “You look in this gallery, and this is Montana, everything in here. This is what makes our state so unique and beautiful, and we get to celebrate it.”
Banks Hammond moved her gallery to Missoula from Bozeman this summer, opening up the new space on Main Street at the end of July. Already, she said she’s had positive feedback from the people here and she’s so excited to be part of such an art-rich community.
Her husband of almost a year now owns the James Bar and Al & Vic’s Bar in Missoula. So, she’d originally intended on expanding her gallery to Missoula and going back and forth between the two mountain towns.
“And then finally I just decided that the right direction for me was to fully move the gallery over here,” she said. “And this space presented itself and it felt very serendipitous.”
So, she took the leap.
It wasn’t easy moving several hundred pieces of art, but with the help of a professional moving company, and the generosity of a few of the artists she features who helped to move their own pieces, they were able to get the nearly 300 pieces moved to Missoula.
Banks Hammond said that when she first got all of the art moved into the gallery space, the boxes stacked to the ceiling, filled just over half of the room.
“That's how much moved over,” she said. “But it was so exciting getting to start opening the art again and see it again.”
Banks Hammond said her new space in Missoula has everything she wanted: A long narrow space ideal for gallery flow, a historic spot in downtown, and a kitchenette equipped with a utility sink for artists.
Unlike with her Bozeman gallery, Banks Hammond was able to work directly with the construction crew, Scariano Construction, to make sure she made the space just right. She really wanted the space to feel like a home, decked out with rustic rugs, soft finishes and the art that reminds her of her home.
She wanted people to get the sense of what the art would look like in their own homes, too.
As Banks Hammond gets to build her clientele here she’s hoping to deliver the same high quality customer service she always delivered in Bozeman.
“Sometimes in retail in general, that's been lost,” she said. “And it's really important to me to send thank-you notes and get to know my clients. I watch their kids graduate from college and go through life with them, which is really cool, and I'm excited to do that over here.”
She also noted that most of her clients in Bozeman were tourists. And though many of her clients here will be tourists too — she’s next to a hotel for a reason — she can tell that she’ll have many local clients because of how welcoming and supportive of the arts this town is.
“Missoula, I'm hoping, is going to be the destination place for art in our state,” she said. “We now have more galleries in the town of Missoula than any other town (in the state), and we have an incredible art museum right here.”
Banks Hammond has always been drawn to Western art because it depicts scenes of the beauty of Montana — her home.
Most of the gallery’s 29 artists are local to Montana, and it shows in their work. Many of the paintings, prints and sculptures are depictions of grand scenery, some are of the people who live out West and still more are of the animals that inhabit the land here.
One painting depicts a herd of bison grazing near Yellowstone’s geysers, another shows a view from the ridge line of the Bridger Range. In one a cowboy squats next to his dog at a rodeo and another shows a fisherman in a stream.
“I always loved Western art,” Banks Hammond said. “But the reason why I'm so passionate about being a gallery owner is one, I love working with my clients and getting to bring really beautiful things to their house, but most importantly, I love getting to know the artists. I have been with most of these guys for a decade now, and I get to explain to clients their process and what inspires them and their story, and that is a really cool thing to get to share with people.”
A few of the more dominant pieces in the gallery come from Montana artists Troy Collins, from Hamilton, and Mike Barlow, from Livingston.
Collins’ paintings are an impressionistic take on forests, the use of a palette knife and mixed colors creates a gorgeous surrealism that’s hard to look away from. His paintings look realistic from far away, but like a unique mix of random color from up close.
Barlow’s pieces are bronze sculptures of animals that catch the eye as soon as you walk into the gallery. One sculpture is of stampeding deer that almost seem to be in motion, another is of two rams butting horns, on a central table a grizzly stands tall looking into the distance and in the back a mother moose helps her two calves trek across mountainous terrain.
Banks Hammond is proud to have both Barlow and Collins represented in her gallery, as well as Barlow’s father, Bob Barlow, and Collins’ daughter, Cecilee Schulz.
“When we moved to this space Troy asked if I'd be willing to take on (Schulz's) work,” Banks Hammond said. “She just has so much talent. She's definitely one to watch. And it feels so cool to have known her since she was a teenager and now to be representing her.”
She also takes pride in her representation of female artists, in particular Liz Lewis, a sculptor who specializes in sporting pieces, such as a grouse that’d been flushed, and a multitude of dogs that Banks Hammond said are popular. Banks Hammond said there aren’t many female sculptors, let alone women who depict sporting in their pieces, so it’s great to represent Lewis.
Banks Hammond seeks to represent an even split of male and female artists in her gallery as a woman in art herself.
She got her start with the gallery in 2013 when her boss at Tierney Fine Art decided to leave his gallery space, and asked her if she wanted to take it over. One of her biggest goals from the start was to incorporate art from a range of prices, while some pieces may be upward of $10,000, others may only be $300.
“I wanted to make sure that this art was affordable by everyone,” she said. “And I have worked really hard to maintain that moving forward.”
A. Banks Gallery is working to get a foothold in Missoula by getting the word out, and one way it's done that is by holding events. They partnered up with their neighbors at the AC Hotel for a First Friday live artist show. Then they did another small pop-up with the hotel and had an artist come to the gallery for their grand opening last month.
The gallery has even more events coming up in the next few weeks and months. First, they’ll feature artist Aaron Hazel in a live painting event on Friday, Sept. 3.
“Aaron, in his art, loves to tell the stories of minorities that have been lost in the West,” Banks Hammond said.
Hazel’s work is impressionistic painting with a palette knife. He features Indigenous people of the West, Black cowboys — who are often the unsung heroes in Western history — and is working on a series about the Compton Cowboys, a group who uses horseback riding to help inner-city kids in Los Angeles.
Hazel’s work is different from a lot of Western art, with a more modern flair and a striking use of color and line-work to make his subjects pop off the page.
Next, on Friday, Oct. 1, the gallery will feature Jim Bortz from Cody, Wyoming. There will be a show and a live painting at his event. Bortz is a wildlife artist whose stunning use of color and lighting makes the animals in his paintings almost hyper realistic. His paintings could be mistaken for a photograph at first glance.
Then starting Dec. 3 and running through Christmas, the gallery will hold its annual Christmas mini show, which features all of the artists, who come and hang the pieces together as a group. Banks Hammond said it’s a great way to find gifts and she always has a lot of fun with it. She’s especially excited for Missoula to be a part of it this year.
“We just wanna become a part of this community and just really be able to celebrate the arts here,” she said.