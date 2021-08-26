What is freedom? Murals by Missoula teenagers explore question

“What is Freedom?” That open-ended question is answered visually through a new set of nine murals designed by Missoula high schoolers over the course of the summer.
The pieces, created during the Teen Art Project at the Missoula Art Museum, were unveiled on Wednesday.
Josie Firehammer, of Sentinel High School, read from the concise artist statement they wrote together: “We feel that it’s important for the youth to express their ideas of freedom as we will become the next generation in power. We are the future and our voices matter, so be sure to listen."
Eight of them, on the themes of expression, nature and choice, are hanging in and around the MAM building in the Missoula Art Park — a two-part piece is on the park’s north end of the Adventure Cycling headquarters. Another mural, “Beauty in Disaster,” is hanging in the Allez! mural installation wall on the southside of the Radius Gallery building. All the pieces will be on display through October.
“Freedom” covers the former entrance to the museum building, an augmented Carnegie Library. Large black wings encroach around a bird cage, out of which the letters for “freedom” (in rainbow colors) spill out through the open bottom of the enclosure.
Amare Swierc of Hellgate High School worked on “Freedom” and another mural based on music. She said they brainstormed together and then she took all of the input to create the final composition.
“I took other people's ideas and worked with them to create something that really represented the group’s ideas,” Swierc said.
They all sketched out concepts, which included birds, wings and a cage opening up.
“We were trying to find a design that would incorporate the word freedom without just having ‘freedom’ be the entire design,” Swierc said.
The question, “what is freedom,” was inspired by the Declaration of Independence, the upheaval over systemic racism in the U.S., religious tolerance, and the experiences of living through a pandemic, according to their resident artist instructor, Janaína Vieira-Marques.
“I was interested in hearing from the youth about how they were coping with it all, and how they would co-exist with people that might think differently,” she said at the unveiling.
Vieira-Marques is a local artist who’s worked in a variety of media and often in community-based projects. A native of Brazil, she moved to Montana more than 10 years ago and started the Missoula Mandala Project, in which people would make a large temporary sand sculpture in Caras Park as part of the Festival of Remembrance.
The class was free and open to all students — Swierc signed up on a teacher's encouragement. Otis Aiello, clad in a Lou Reed shirt, already makes digital art and is interested in applying to art schools. They met up twice weekly for eight weeks as part of the free class, and had discussions about themes that blended into the art — LGBTQ pride, cultural and gender identities and more.
The talks cohered into three aspects of freedom that are addressed in the art: “freedom to be in nature,” which was especially important to Montanans in the pandemic, “freedom of choice,” which to them means “that everyone has a right to choose their pathway in this life,” and “freedom of expression,” since “being our truest selves makes us feel free,” according to their statement.
Vieira-Marques said the sessions were more like “encounters” than instruction, and she would help provide them with context from other artists, and guidance on how to combine ideas together into an aesthetically complete final piece.
One piece has more text than the others: “Birds Aren’t Racist,” which hangs from the MAM’s west fire escape. Firehammer said it originated with a black-out poem they created by taking a speech by Malcolm X and covering select words to create a new composition. In the final piece, instead of covering text with black boxes, they drew a thicket of tree branches populated by birds either perched or in flight.
Like all of the pieces, its background has a colorful gradient that unifies the murals. The poem alludes to “the most explosive year,” with “false promises, hopes, letdown, trickery and their treachery,” and concludes “you can be brave/you can be brave right here/you will at least know what you’re fighting for.”
Across from the MAM, there’s a two-part piece hanging on the Adventure Cycling headquarters. A person’s long, flowing hair in blue, green and purple is woven with staffs of music. It’s titled “Living For Today,” inspired by John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
The Teen Art Project continues with fall, winter and spring sessions. Those are open to middle- and high-school students, while the summer was limited to high schoolers only.