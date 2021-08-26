What is freedom? Murals by Missoula teenagers explore question

The class was free and open to all students — Swierc signed up on a teacher's encouragement. Otis Aiello, clad in a Lou Reed shirt, already makes digital art and is interested in applying to art schools. They met up twice weekly for eight weeks as part of the free class, and had discussions about themes that blended into the art — LGBTQ pride, cultural and gender identities and more.

The talks cohered into three aspects of freedom that are addressed in the art: “freedom to be in nature,” which was especially important to Montanans in the pandemic, “freedom of choice,” which to them means “that everyone has a right to choose their pathway in this life,” and “freedom of expression,” since “being our truest selves makes us feel free,” according to their statement.

Vieira-Marques said the sessions were more like “encounters” than instruction, and she would help provide them with context from other artists, and guidance on how to combine ideas together into an aesthetically complete final piece.