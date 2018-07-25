Tell Us Something, Missoula's homegrown storytelling series, returns to The Wilma on Tuesday, Oct. 2, for another evening of live storytelling, and they want your stories.
If you live in Missoula, you can pitch your story on the theme, "It's Complicated."
You have three minutes to pitch your story. State the beginning, middle and end of your story and provide a summary.
The pitch deadline is Saturday, Aug. 25.
The live event, where storytellers give a 10-minute version onstage at the Wilma, takes place on Oct. 2. The required workshop takes place on Sept. 13.
Call 406-203-4683 to pitch your story. For more info, visit tellussomething.org/tell-a-story.