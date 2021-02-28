What to stream on the final day of the Big Sky Doc Fest

Spotlight — Shorts Block 10: In the System

“Party Line” — At the early voting line in Ohio’s most populous county, civic duty is made public. World premiere (7 min). “Frida” — In 2017, when the strongest earthquake in a century hits Mexico, 12-year-old Frida survives under the rubble of an elementary school. The whole country is following every step of her rescue through 24-hour media coverage when the story takes a very strange twist. Northwest premiere. (19 min). “The Golden Buttons” — An observational portrait that reveals the inner world of child cadets, from the first machine gun in their hands to their future as fighters in The National Guard of the Russian Federation. U.S. Premiere. (20 min). “The Interview” — For incarcerated people serving life sentences in New York State, the parole board is their only hope of release. But how do you convince a group of strangers that you are more than the worst thing you ever did? World premiere. Short Competition. (20 min). “Blood on Our Side” — In the city of Juarez, Ana Gonzalez works day in and day out on the forensic team. The work is relentless and emotionally exhausting, compounded by cartel violence. As Ana grapples with the sheer volume of homicides in one of the region’s deadliest cities, she and her team undergo a special departmental inspection. If they pass, Ana’s team will receive crucial support from the U.S. government to help them with their investigations. Northwest Premiere. (27 min).