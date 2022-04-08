'When the Dust Settles': Bare Bait dances through pandemic's burdens

As the most recent chapter of the pandemic comes to a close, Bare Bait Dance is dancing it out.

The contemporary dance company’s upcoming show, “When the Dust Settles,” was born out of the hope that the dust from the pandemic would be settling by now, said Joy French, BBD's executive director and the show's choreographer.

While no one knows what the future holds (and lockdowns might return), "When the Dust Settles" captures what it’s like to have experienced the past two years.

“When we go through catastrophic events, how does it feel after?” she said. “That’s what this show reflects.”

In answering that question, the word “drudgery” came up a lot in rehearsals, said Lizzie Archer, a third-year company member. The concept of weight and how it feels to bear the weight of something is a question company members explore through movement in the show.

“Then, how does it feel when you feel lightness or joy?” Archer said.

Even when dealing with the heavy stuff, there was a playfulness that also came up in the studio during rehearsals, said Maeve Fahey, a second-year company member. Dealing with everyday experiences, big and small, is also part of the show, as are themes surrounding traditions, solidarity, confusion and the unknown.

The show is about being in “community with one another” and moving through those feelings, French said.

These themes will be explored in the company’s new permanent home, on stage at the Westside Theater. Most recently, the company put on its inaugural show there for the “Springboard” production in January. French and company leaders hope the space can be a hub for dance in Missoula, as the Downtown Dance Collective closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

Before taking over management of Westside, Bare Bait performed throughout the pandemic in a variety of creative spaces, including a car dealership, backyards, a farm, Ten Spoon Winery and more.

“That’s one of those little magical parts of the pandemic,” French said.

In its 11th season, the company is excited to be on its new stage, she said, which lies flat with no elevation between the audience and dancers. The setup makes for an experience that’s more intimate and intricate, using more gestural work and incorporating theatrical elements, Fahey said.

As far as musical scores go, “When the Dust Settles” features a little bit of everything. French said it might be the broadest score she has ever used, with genres ranging from opera to folk to classical to electronic. Audience members can also expect a surprise, she said.

“It’s powerful,” she added.

Each show is highly collaborative, French said, meaning that the company’s seven professional company members and three high school apprentices are all integral parts of the choreography process. Modern dance allows for a wide variety of styles and ways of moving, and Bare Bait’s shows look vastly different from a New York show, or a Salt Lake City show, she said. They are uniquely Missoula, and unique to the company and its dancers.

“Art is for you to enhance your world around you,” she said. “I think we really make work that’s in Montana for Montanans.”

