Where micro meets macro: Ceramicist’s exhibition to open at Clay Studio

Sara Catapano’s work will make you believe in aliens.

“I’d describe the genre as biomorphism,” she said. “Like, it can be everything and nothing at the same time.”

In her ceramic pieces, body meets landscape to create something strange and beautiful that borders both reality and sci-fi. The opening reception for her exhibition, “Malefic Fruit,” will be held at the Clay Studio of Missoula on Friday and stay up through the end of July.

The exhibition serves as a culmination of her work as a long-term resident at the Clay Studio of Missoula. Catapano said she applied for the residency on a whim right before applications were due as the pandemic was beginning in April 2020.

“It was just happenstance,” she said. “And now I realize Missoula is the place I was supposed to be all along.”

Catapano stumbled upon art as a major while an undergraduate in college, and her medium and genre soon became biomorphic ceramics, even before she had those words to name the style of what she was creating.

Her brain has always processed emotion through creating physical forms, she said.

“Each piece is an emotive moment that I’ve held onto,” she said. “And I’m sure I watched too much sci-fi as a kid, and we can thank my father for that.”

Her work features fleshy, brightly-colored forms, each one wholly unique. Some pieces look like something is stretching, illustrating tension. Others look like they’re reaching, which is about searching, Catapano said. And sometimes her brain just wants to make some “weird, fun thing,” she said.

Her work is also deeply influenced by the environment and what she sees — or doesn’t see — around her. When she lived in Florida, her work tended to be monochromatic black and white, with a lot of rock formations. Now that she lives in Montana, it tends to be brightly-colored and tropical. She said she wants to compensate for what’s lacking in her current environment.

“I feel like I need to build things that don’t exist here,” she said.

There’s a sense of ambiguity in Catapano’s work, Clay Studio Executive Director Shalene Valenzuela said. While it’s clear her work is based in nature, the viewer still doesn’t know what they are looking at. They can’t identify if it’s a body they’re looking at, or a plant, animal, geologic formation, etc.

She combines the macro and the micro to make something representative of all the natural worlds people exist in. Often, people think of ceramics as being a little more subtle, Valenzuela said.

“There’s nothing subtle about this work,” she added. “It pulls you in with the texture and the color scheme she employs in it.”

Catapano’s work approaches clay in a unique way — using a natural material to build something mimicking the natural world while also flipping the concept of nature on its head. Her work pushes boundaries and expectations, using different compositions and textures that abstractly reference plants, bacteria and geologic systems, Valenzuela said.

“It gives you a sense of what the possibilities are in exploring this medium,” she said.