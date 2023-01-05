'Who's Playing Tonight?' Missoula artists share show photos

A photography exhibition will show off the music scene and other events happening around Missoula.

The idea came from Patricia Thornton, the gallery director for the Zootown Arts Community Center.

“It’s fun to highlight a world for people who don’t get out to see things and for people who do,” Thornton said. The show, on view this month, is the ZACC's first photography exhibition since 2018.

“Who’s Playing Tonight?” features the work of two prominent local Missoula photographers, Dónal Lakatua and Tim ArrowTop.

Both photographers are contributing at least eight images depicting Missoula’s eclectic music scene, shows and nightlife.

While all the images will orbit around the same theme of Missoula’s diverse and often underground world of music, the two contributing photographer’s artistic styles are far from similar.

Lakatua grew up in Missoula and has been photographing the Missoula music scene for over five years. For musicians and show-goers, he has become something of a fixture at some of Missoula’s smallest and off-the-beaten-path venues.

“I kind of embedded myself in this position as a culture photographer, especially for grimy, basement, livingroom shows,” Lakatua said.

For Lakatua and many Missoulians, these underground music venues are integral in creating and maintaining Missoula’s vibrant music scene.

“That’s where it begins right?” Lakatua said. “That’s how you break out. That’s how you cut your teeth. And without those spaces and people ensuring that it can happen, I feel like the culture dies out.”

Lakatua’s images represent those often intimate places and mostly feature local people and musicians that Lakatua knows personally. His photographic style often uses bright, high-saturated colors and most of his images are shot using a flash.

“I try to capture as much motion as possible, especially with the light dragging,” Lakatua said. “It’s like I’m freezing time.”

The end result is a collection of energetic and boldly colored images that are far from static.

ArrowTop’s images also stand as something of a time capsule of moments in and around Missoula’s music scene. But ArrowTop’s photographs are entirely black and white and many images have a substantial amount of dark space.

“I try to use as much natural light as possible,” ArrowTop said. “Which is kind of hard to do when you’re in a place that’s usually really dark.”

All of ArrowTop’s images were shot on film and developed himself at Missoula’s Dark Room, where he works. ArrowTop has been shooting film photography for over a decade and has been documenting Missoula’s music scene for just as long.

As a musician himself, ArrowTop says that when he was playing shows many years ago, he regretted not taking pictures to capture the memories of those times.

“I always have this idea that if I ever get Alzheimer’s or something, I can look at my photos and jog a memory or two,” ArrowTop said. “Because I already feel like I’m forgetting.”

Now with over a decade of film photos, choosing which images to include for the gallery was tough, ArrowTop said. His photos that will be in the gallery are mainly of people he knows as well as famous musicians including singer-songwriter Jonathan Richman, and Mike Watt from the ‘80s punk band Minutemen.

Even though ArrowTop has spent countless hours performing as a musician, he says sharing his photography can feel a lot more personal.

“That’s why I’m glad Dónal’s doing it too,” ArrowTop said. “Because we both get to share in that and I’d rather do that than just have it be by myself.”