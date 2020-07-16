Wildfire Ceramic Studio: Group to open workshop, gallery geared towards emerging artists

The team has been ripping up carpet, painting walls, installing lighting and building their work spaces, revamping what was once just a large, open unit into a ceramics haven.

The group itself is made up of young artists looking to expand their careers who came together with a common need for a place to work and a desire to form a creative community. Dishno and Caldwell graduated from UM’s MFA program this past spring, while Conti and Ramirez are recent post-baccalaureates. Kitts has been living and creating his artistically functional teapots, cups and mugs in Montana since 2017.

“I had a home studio before this and it’s great to have a home studio and just have it right there … but it can get a little lonesome and it’s just nice to have that energy and feedback from a community,” Kitts said about his reasoning for getting on board. Not to mention, purchasing something like a kiln is much easier when five people pool together.

But there are benefits beyond shared equipment and a place to fire your work.

“There’s a lot of dialogue that I think we miss out on when we work at home,” Dishno said. “I think we all have such great conversations to add to each other’s work, we can bounce ideas off each other. It just provides so much energy to kind of help you flourish as an artist yourself.”