Willem Volkersz’s artwork fills in the contours of his life through the unconventional materials he became fascinated with along the way — the neon lights, paint-by-numbers landscapes, tchotchkes and figurines might seem nostalgic at first, but he didn’t grow up around these pieces of mid-century Americana.

When he was 14, his family moved to Seattle from Amsterdam, still in recovery from World War II. Some of his early memories of the conflict were “collecting” things like grenade fragments in wrecked buildings.

In his work, you see the novelties of American life that surprised him: electric roadside signs on open highways, funky knickknacks in thrift stores, untrained artists making sculptures in their yards.

“I have an immigrant’s fascination with America, I think, and that has stuck with me,” he said in a phone interview. “The idea of being a kid in a candy store — a kid absorbing a whole new culture, and of course it gave me a freedom that I didn’t have in Europe.”

Items that might seem like castaways, such as used paint by numbers or ceramic animal sculptures, become fodder for art.

“I get a chance to give all those things in a new life,” he said, and he’ll often consider “the history that they have had that I don’t know about.”

Later in his career, after attending art school, he befriended outsider artists who made work for their reasons, and found a certain freedom in their example.

“In a way, the many artists that I visited over the years, in this country and in Europe, gave me not only permission but gave me an example of what you could do with putting together unrelated materials, and materials that you deem interesting to put together, to use, and it’s the last thing that you’re taught in art school,” he said. (When he was studying, oil painting was the standard.)

“The View from Here” at the Missoula Art Museum covers work from the past 25 years, mostly the span after he retired as director of the school of art at Montana State University. It’s a traveling exhibition started by Jodi Lundgren, when she was curator of the South Dakota Art Museum, and will make stops elsewhere in Montana and around the region. These works are owned by collectors and the artist. In tandem, the Radius Gallery is showing recent works in a similar vein.

‘Breakfast, May 5, 1945’

In this sculpture at the MAM, a tall stack of sliced bread on a plate has been set on a chair on a square of colored tiles. Atop the stack of bread rests a mostly consumed glass of milk and a necklace with a tag that reads, "W. Volkersz" with an address.

Volkersz was born in 1939, the year before the German invasion of the Netherlands. His father was a senior vice president for a paper merchant who was young during the first world war. Both his parents were involved in the resistance efforts, and hid Jewish people at their apartment — he thought one woman was his grandmother — and his father supplied paper for the underground press.

“It wasn’t until later that I realized what my parents had endured,” he said.

The season from 1944-45 was referred to as the “Hunger Winter,” when Germans cut off supplies of food. He recalls being “extremely hungry,” and they ate what they had. To this day, the sweet smell of cooked tulip bulbs is difficult for him to take.

But he was so young that he wasn’t aware of the gravity of what was happening around him. He remembers little adventures, like going into buildings that had been abandoned or bombed out, and finding odd items like a rifle whose butt had been shot off, and a cartridge belt. They collected grenade shards and once found a Nazi helmet.

After the liberation in 1945, food drops were made, including fresh bread. The tags you see in the sculpture were his, which he took with him when he walked to school a few miles away.

“Of course, your parents were worried about what might happen during the day, and so (you carry them) when you’re walking … in case you were hit by something or hospitalized,” he said.

The chair is a child-sized one, with subtle little spikes to keep everyone away from his precious food. He says the piece is “about liberation, about, for the first time in a number of years, getting a decent meal.”

Seattle

A sculpture called “Journey (to the Promised Land)” is anchored by a wall-mounted ship rendered in neon, based on a drawing he provided to one of the specialists he's worked with through his career.

To the left, he’s arranged a suitcase decorated with a drawing of a soldier. He’s set up a boxy little gray factory, and a globe, and a tiny self-portrait of van Gogh. At right, you see paint-by-numbers of a forest, a vintage film camera, a Statue of Liberty memento, and an ashtray filled with dice rather than cigarette butts.

After the war, his parents began looking at emigrating to the U.S. Through his father’s connections, he was able to find jobs, first in New York and Houston, eventually deciding on Seattle. They moved in 1953, when he was 14 years old.

He began exploring on scooter (which you’ll see in the sculpture “America the Beautiful”). Then he got his driver’s license, bought a car and began exploring even more.

“It gave me a kind of freedom that I didn’t have in Europe,” he said, as well as “an opportunity to explore the new culture that I was immersed in.”

He started out in photography, shooting pictures of decorated yards, neon signs, roadside environments and things that were not present in the more regulated and tightly zoned Amsterdam.

When he was an art student at the University of Washington, a professor brought up the Watts Towers, a site constructed by an Italian immigrant named Simon Rodia. Working on his property, Rodia built a series of towers, one nearly a hundred feet tall. Volkersz was struck by the broken plates, bottles, shards and other objects that Rodia had embedded into the surface to “make them amazing and beautiful and colorful.”

Such a project had a profound effect on him as a young artist and fellow immigrant.

“I was bowled over by the scale of it, by the fact that one man had done this,” he said.

Neon and knickknacks

Volkersz introduced neon into his work in the late 1960s — one sculpture was even included in the Museum of Neon Art in Los Angeles. It wasn’t yet common in galleries and rare in Europe.

Another element, the paint-by-numbers scenes, were thrift-store finds. The kits were invented by Dan Robbins, who worked for the Palmer Paint Company. They were first distributed in 1951 and sold 12 million by 1954, according to the Smithsonian Institution’s page dedicated to the phenomenon.

“Each paint-by-number kit included two brushes and up to ninety premixed, numbered paints ready to be applied to numbered spaces on an accompanying canvas or board,” one article reads. “As the spaces were filled in, the gradual revelation of a picture surprised and delighted.”

Volkersz began collecting them before he even knew what they were. He’s turned to them over and over in his art, often enlarging them to a massive scale. For one piece, “Souvenir de Paris,” he copied a paint-by-number of a Parisian tourist fantasy scene, with cafes and the Eiffel tower in the distance. In the gallery, the original is set up on easel in front his own, with all the somewhat weird visual elements dutifully replicated.

He’ll use a particular readymade painting over and over. Brandon Reintjes, the MAM’s senior curator, pointed that one piece will echo another, like a vocabulary block in his art.

The particular style of these canvases is as far as one can get from the messy, loose style abstract expressionism that his professors were fond of. Despite its reputation, he’s found that contemporary museums and galleries are quite open to his use of them.

“I've been following my bliss, I've been following my own path. And, when you get kind of patted on the back for that you kind of gotta say, ‘Oh, I'm doing something right,’ ” Volkersz said.

Combined with the paint-by-numbers and neon, it forms an unusual but coherent look that's accessible.

“It does have a lot to do with the commercialization of American culture, when you think about all the kitsch elements, but it’s almost like he’s dealing with the detritus of that commercialization instead of focusing on the product itself,” Reintjes said.

He also sees an interest in the democratization of art. The paint-by-numbers kits, for instance, were made so that anyone could complete a picture. With all the components he works with combined, it poses questions for the viewer on how to categorize it or think of the stories it’s relaying.

“That struggle with what you’re looking at, it is exciting for a lot of people,” Reintjes said.

Volkersz trained as a draughtsman, too, and has said that the clean lines of artists like Mondrian and Malevich, which he saw in Amsterdam museums as a child, were an influence on his work. Some of the paint-by-numbers adaptations are diligently rendered even when they’ve grown to 8-feet high.

“There's an accessibility to the work,” Reintjes said. “But it doesn't mean that it's easy work. It still has complex ideas and complex narratives, even when it's presented in such a straightforward manner.”

They also feel universal, too.

“They’re Willem’s stories but then they have such broad appeal, and he’s found a way to tell those individual stories broadly, so that they matter to you and me,” Reintjes said.

Making art with what you have

After moving for a job at the Kansas City Art Institute in 1968, he heard of other artists like Rodia who were single-handedly building roadside art gardens on their properties, sometimes expansive ones.

He and his wife Diane traveled through the South and befriended the artists, documenting their work and collecting pieces.

They roughly can be categorized as “folk art,” but that can be a little vague. The Volkersz zeroed in on work by self-taught creators that include categories like “outsider art” and “visionary art.” They include later well-known figures like Howard Finster, a Baptist preacher in Georgia who became widely celebrated, even appearing in a video by R.E.M.

Finster had constructed what he called Paradise Garden on his property.

"It’s essentially the Biblical themes, but they’re found objects set in concrete,” he said, with mosaics, mechanical parts and paintings of scripture quotes.

These artists were often retired, many isolated from their families, and living off of Social Security. Yet the compulsion to create for its own sake inspired him.

Finster once told him, “you can cut off your beard, and I can use it in my work.”

“Meaning that you can use anything that you deemed appropriate or necessary,” Volkersz said. He thinks that Finster, “gave me permission, if you will, to use anything that I thought was crucial or important to expressing my ideas,” he said.

“Individually, yes, they're junk, but as an aggregate, they are these wonderful, whimsical kind of objects.”

He and Diane would get leads on artists and track them down through like-minded fans and supporters. While it was originally a personal project, the oral interviews are now in the Archives of American Art. The collection of more than 600 pieces has been dispersed into museums, including the MAM.

He brought these ideas to his students in Kansas City, one of whom was Nick Cave, an artist who works in film, performance, assemblage and sculpture who was recently featured at the Guggenheim.

War and migration

Volkersz doesn’t pretend his experience moving to the United States is universal.

“The Wall” from 2021 addresses the refugee crisis. A typically idyllic color background is centered by pictures of adults lowering children over a wall, rendered in grayscale. The composition and palette keep the location and specifics vague.

In a catalog essay written by Gordon McConnell, the retired curator of the Yellowstone Art Museum, Volkersz addressed the gaps between some of his source imagery and the immigrant experience.

“... another thing that's occurred to me is that they’re often very idealized. I mean, that landscape doesn’t exist anywhere. It’s very idealized, improbable even. But, I think about being an immigrant and how immigrants think about America. They can idealize what can occur here. They come here at great pains and find out it’s not like that. It certainly doesn’t look like that.”

He’s addressed World War II as well. In one project from 2006, he learned that 173 kids from his school, the 1st Montessori School, died in concentration camps. One large work included suitcases, one for each child, surrounding one student rendered in neon, head turned downward, that were installed at the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, which holds it in its collection. Each suitcase had the child’s name, age and place of death.

‘Yellowstone Wildlife’

Much of Volkersz’s work is difficult to categorize because the core elements are unusual, and the story of his life often shines through. It’s helpful to take a look at a piece without people, where he takes on what’s surely one of the most photographed places in the world.

“Yellowstone Wildlife,” Volkersz’s rendering of Old Faithful, is odd to the extreme in whatever genre of YNP art exists, since he’s built the image out of the pop-culture items that would inhabit the gift shops and lodges outside the entrance to the park — knickknacks, artificial light, commercialized graphics of untamed nature. Fake deer of all styles, punctuated by a few endangered thrift-store grizzlies here. A proud swan holds court. They rest on petite gilded shelves like favored creations and bathe in the soothing teal glow of countered neon which outlines the paint-by-numbers geyser resembling a postcard you may have sent once, or perhaps have never seen.

You feel that you did, though. The effect isn’t nostalgic, really, since it’s a memory you don’t possess, a trip you’ve never taken. You want to know — each item can claim an unwritten history, each a memento whose occasion, unforgettable to a person you’ll never meet, eludes you.

It quietly invokes his motto, “follow your bliss,” and alludes to the lessons he learned from outsider artists.

“That kind of persistence is also something that you learn as you grow older,” Volkersz said, adding “you gotta stick with your dream, you gotta stick with it. And it doesn't really matter whether your work gets recognized or sold, or whatever. It's an inner vision, an inner passion, you build on. And then you see where the chips fall, where they may.”