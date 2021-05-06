Wilma to celebrate its 100th birthday with First Friday art show

Some notable features are gone, such as a downstairs swimming pool and gym. The Clark Fork River originally ran right against the building’s south wall until the 1950s, when it was diverted to make way for the future Caras Park, Briggeman wrote.

The upstairs apartments were converted to condos, and some are now vacation rentals.

Downstairs, the Wilma doubled as a moviehouse/concert venue until 2015, when the Rocky Mountain Development Group sold it to Logjam Presents. They renovated the interior, stripping out the weathered chairs and carpeted walls while matching the original Louis XIV style, and installed state-of-the-art sound and light equipment, making it a destination for touring acts.

While the venue hasn’t been able to host "old-fashioned" concerts since last March, there are dates on the calendar for fall. Meanwhile, the KettleHouse Amphitheater has concerts such as CAAMP and Trampled by Turtles (July 17, sold out), St. Paul and the Broken Bones (July 30), For King and Country (Aug. 1), Primus and Wolf Mother (Aug. 11), and Sheryl Crow (Aug. 13, sold out) and more.