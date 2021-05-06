Wilma to celebrate its 100th birthday with First Friday art show

If you’re out this First Friday, step right into The Wilma to mark the historic building’s 100th anniversary.
From 5-8 p.m. on May 7, the opera house turned music venue will be open for an art show, with contemporary concert photos, historical pictures and memorabilia on display, according to a news release.
Inside the theater, you can see historical photos on the big screen, plus photos shot at concerts by Jeffrey Neubauer of Neubauer Media. Pumpernickel Stewart, Logjam’s creative director, will be showing and selling prints and concert posters from her now deep catalog of pieces you’ve likely seen online and around town.
There will be a slideshow of historical images, too, on the big screen, including older photos of the building and blueprints of the original structure, said Athena Lonsdale, who's helping promote the event. People can share Wilma memorabilia by sending pictures to sven@logjampresents.com or tagging @the_wilma_theatre on social media.
The eight-story Wilma, or “Missoula’s first skyscraper,” as Missoulian reporter Kim Briggeman dubbed it, was originally called the Smead-Simons Building after it was constructed in 1921.
Billy Simons renamed it for his wife, Edna Wilma, a light opera singer who shared her talents at Wild West shows, Briggeman wrote in a 2014 story. The venue was later operated by Edward Sharp, Wilma's second husband, and his business partner Robert Sias.
Some notable features are gone, such as a downstairs swimming pool and gym. The Clark Fork River originally ran right against the building’s south wall until the 1950s, when it was diverted to make way for the future Caras Park, Briggeman wrote.
The upstairs apartments were converted to condos, and some are now vacation rentals.
Downstairs, the Wilma doubled as a moviehouse/concert venue until 2015, when the Rocky Mountain Development Group sold it to Logjam Presents. They renovated the interior, stripping out the weathered chairs and carpeted walls while matching the original Louis XIV style, and installed state-of-the-art sound and light equipment, making it a destination for touring acts.
While the venue hasn’t been able to host "old-fashioned" concerts since last March, there are dates on the calendar for fall. Meanwhile, the KettleHouse Amphitheater has concerts such as CAAMP and Trampled by Turtles (July 17, sold out), St. Paul and the Broken Bones (July 30), For King and Country (Aug. 1), Primus and Wolf Mother (Aug. 11), and Sheryl Crow (Aug. 13, sold out) and more.
The other tenants in the building are taking part, too. At Scotty’s Table, there will be “Roaring '20s style” additions to the menu for the month. Cedar Creek, the salon and spa, will be doing a 20% discount and a gift card giveaway at the Wilma. The opening is free, all ages welcome. There’s a bar open for those 21 or older.