'Yellowstone' season five seeks extras for Missoula area shoots

The fifth season of "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner's Paramount series, is seeking extras in the Missoula area.

The online open casting call is accepting applications, according to an email from casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon.

The positions are paid and shooting runs from May through December in Darby, Hamilton and Missoula. The call is "open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages 9 or older."

Interested applicants should send the following information to yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com: A current photo, preferably your two best individual photos and not family shots. Also include height, weight, clothing sizes, a contact phone number, and city and state of residence.

For more information and updates, go to "Yellowstone Extras Casting" on Facebook.

There are COVID-19 protocols on the shoot. Go to extrascasting.wixsite.com/yellowstonemt5 for more information.

