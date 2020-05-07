'You Must Know Everything': Missoula father-daughter duo start pandemic-era podcast

The podcast starts with either Rasa or Jeremy informing the other of an idea, concept or topic on their mind. Jeremy said he’s been surprised to be learning just as much, if not more, from his daughter as she is from him.

In his favorite episode, Rasa shares a life lesson about lollipops.

Rasa tells her dad that her teacher gives out lollipops for perfect scores on tests, but that she doesn’t like lollipops, so she gives them to her friend. She explains to her dad that she sometimes feels like she’s supposed to like lollipops because everyone else in her class likes them and the teacher gives them away as a treat.

“I was like, ‘Where is this going?’” Jeremy said, reflecting back on recording the episode.

Rasa then compares her lollipop dilemma with an observation she’s made of her dad. When he sits down to read the news every day, he always makes the same look of disgust after, as if he doesn’t like what he’s doing.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s my lollipop!’” Smith said of his daily news habit and the revelation brought on by his daughter’s lesson. “It’s something that I think I should like, that other people like, that people talk about as a treat, but if it’s not working for me, maybe I should stay away from it.”