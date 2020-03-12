ZACC ditches size restrictions for first Mini Show in new building

In a bigger and better gallery at their new building, the Zootown Arts Community Center has opened their annual Mini Show to artwork of all shapes and sizes for the first time ever. The result, according to Executive Director Kia Liszak: Their best Mini Show yet.
“By lifting the size restrictions, it really opened it up to more artists being able to submit, and I think it gave us the best show that we’ve ever had,” she said.
In its eighth year, the Mini Show is the ZACC’s biggest annual fundraiser. Currently on display in their Main Gallery, the show features more than 60 artists with works of all shapes, sizes and mediums that visitors can bid on leading up to an auction at the Wilma at the end of the month (see box for details). Starting bids range from $50 for the smaller pieces to $1,000 for the larger works.
When the Mini Show show first started, the idea was to auction off small works, with a size requirement of 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches. This year, they decided to lift all size restrictions and artists were able to submit anything they wanted, Liszak said.
“It’s a little of everything. There’s well-known Missoula artists, there’s also up-and-coming, emerging artists,” she said. “There’s always I think a really nice variety in the show and especially this year.”
“Believing the Child,” a textile collage by Monica Thompson, features colorful fabrics that create a rainbow mountain scene. The large piece is one that would have been too big for submission in previous years.
On the opposite side of the room is a more traditional Mini Show piece, a postcard-sized ink pen etching by Tyler Krasowski. Titled “Grass,” the piece is a series of minuscule, detailed blades of grass etched into a gradient of yellow, pink and blue.
Next to it is a hammer donning a woman’s face as she applies makeup. At the top are the words, “TO STAY LOVELY.” The 3D ceramic piece titled “Implement of Self Construction Powder Deep” by Shalene Valenzuela is a good example of the variety of mediums and styles the show boasts.
Popular Missoula artist Courtney Blazon has a mixed media on wood panel piece called “After Girl Returning From Camp,” that displays Blazon’s signature style, and Stephanie J. Frostad, known for her flora and fauna scenes, submitted a graphite and oil on art board work of a Yellow-headed Blackbird.
There’s even a digital submission from Geoffrey Pepos, which includes a flat-screen on the wall that features a collection of 18 original motion art and slow film works that runs through seven variations.
***
Despite being settled in their new building downtown, the ZACC relies on the chunk of money it gets every year from the Mini Show and auction to cover operating costs.
“We have more costs than ever,” Liszak said. “We’ve taken a lot of risks by coming downtown. Our operating budget is just so much more just because of the expenses that we have in the building and this fundraiser, in particular, is what helps us with operations all year.”
Part of the ZACC’s operating costs allows the nonprofit to offer free and affordable art programming, including classes and camps, as well as scholarships for students.
“It helps us to be able to really focus on our mission and not so much having to focus on paying the bills,” Liszak said.
With sculptures, paintings, drawings, mixed-media pieces, photography and more, the show has something for every taste and price range. Liszak suggested people visit the Mini Show at the ZACC prior to the live auction to get the best view.
“The Wilma has its challenges for displaying art, so I really hope that people will come and check out the show here so they can really see the art in all of its glory,” she said.
The auction, set for Saturday, March 28 at the Wilma, is a chance to fight for the last bid on a piece of art, and it includes a dinner, a mini dessert auction with sweets created by local chefs and performances by kids from the ZACC’s Rock Camps.
“People get to see a little bit of what the ZACC does and how that translates into confidence in the kids,” Liszak said.
The Wilma auction also features several non-art packages, including the always-popular “Golden Ticket” donated by Logjam Presents. The winner is entitled to admission to all shows at the Top Hat Lounge, the Wilma, the KettleHouse Amphitheater and Ogren Park at Allegiance Field for an entire year.
“We have another ‘Golden Ticket’ and that’s always fun because it seems to increase in value every year as they add more venues,” Liszak said. Other non-art auction items include a six-course dinner for eight in the Plonk wine cellar and a “Go Glam Hip Strip” package.
New this year is a pair of all-access passes to next year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. Liszak said the Doc Fest had the idea to donate the passes to the auction after partnering with the ZACC this year for some of their screenings.
“We try to just get really fun Missoula experiences with the partners that we work with,” Liszak said, referring to the donated non-art auction items.
The art pieces are all donated too, but artists can choose to donate at a 100%, 75% or 50% rate and Liszak said it’s nice to give back to the artists as well.
This year’s Mini Show theme is “Over the Rainbow,” which Liszak said represents their realized dream of moving downtown, as well as their continuing mission of being accessible to everyone.
She said people often dress for the theme at the Wilma auction, which is a fun opportunity for Missoula’s creatives, but is not required to attend the event.