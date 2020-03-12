ZACC ditches size restrictions for first Mini Show in new building

***

Despite being settled in their new building downtown, the ZACC relies on the chunk of money it gets every year from the Mini Show and auction to cover operating costs.

“We have more costs than ever,” Liszak said. “We’ve taken a lot of risks by coming downtown. Our operating budget is just so much more just because of the expenses that we have in the building and this fundraiser, in particular, is what helps us with operations all year.”

Part of the ZACC’s operating costs allows the nonprofit to offer free and affordable art programming, including classes and camps, as well as scholarships for students.

“It helps us to be able to really focus on our mission and not so much having to focus on paying the bills,” Liszak said.

With sculptures, paintings, drawings, mixed-media pieces, photography and more, the show has something for every taste and price range. Liszak suggested people visit the Mini Show at the ZACC prior to the live auction to get the best view.

“The Wilma has its challenges for displaying art, so I really hope that people will come and check out the show here so they can really see the art in all of its glory,” she said.