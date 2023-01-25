ZACC executive director Kia Liszak steps down after 11 years

The Zootown Arts Community Center announced that its longtime executive director, Kia Liszak, was stepping down on Wednesday.

“Building and growing the ZACC and putting it downtown was my legacy, and now someone else can come in and move it to the next level,” Liszak said.

The multi-million-dollar capital campaign Liszak led the ZACC through gave the nonprofit a permanent home on West Main Street with expanded capacity for all-ages programs in art forms including music, visual arts, theater and more.

“The ZACC, for me, is a community accomplishment and I’m glad I was able to lead the way,” she said.

“Overall, the message is that the arts are important and artists are important.”

Board President Jamie Herring said Liszak’s “leadership through the entire campaign was instrumental in us staying afloat.”

The ZACC moved into the new building in October 2019, mere months before the pandemic. Only recently they’ve had “our first chance to see what the ZACC is capable of,” Herring said.

Erika Peterman, board vice president, said they’re “starting to realize the full potential of the building that we’re in, and really able to see the types of programming that we can offer, and are really excited to see what that building can offer in terms of a community space for all types of arts activities.”

Operations manager Heather Stockton will serve as interim executive director. They plan to work with a hiring firm to seek out applicants nationally and post a job listing in the weeks ahead.

Liszak’s legacy

Liszak was first hired at the ZACC as a part-time office manager. The only other employee at the time was founder Hanna Hannan, who in 2008 opened the nonprofit in a 3,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of a historic building on North First Street West.

Within six months, Hannan had departed and Liszak, an English and creative writing graduate, was the primary employee.

They now have eight full-time employees and another eight part-time employees compared with one FTE when she started.

She recalls that the place had “so much potential and magic,” but lacked a sense of permanency.

In the years before the pandemic, she led the nonprofit through a $4.25 million capital campaign to buy its new headquarters. The historic Studebaker Building on West Main Street vastly increased its capacity at 17,000 square feet and secured them a space not long before property values in Montana rose beyond the nonprofit’s reach.

The move was recognized locally in 2019 with a Cultural Vision Award from Arts Missoula’s annual event. Nationally, in early 2022 they received a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

When COVID struck, the ZACC offered live-streamed shows for people to watch at home, and found ways to continue offering programs in person with mask requirements and capacity limits.

Many of the ZACC’s signature events were started under Liszak. They launched the annual Mini Benefit fundraiser auction in 2013. First held in the decorated-but-unfinished basement of the Northside with deliberately small-scale artworks, it’s expanded in size. First, they moved to the Wilma. By 2023, they sold out the Missoula County Fairgrounds’ Commercial Building. During an online-only auction in April 2020, it still brought in $50,000.

A camp to encourage kids to play music called Girls Rock has grown to include options for youth and adults in multiple genres.

The Missoula Monster Project, an annual art show with participation from classes around the city along with contributions from hundreds of adult artists, was initiated in 2014.

A former vocalist for bands herself, she’s proud of the new building’s Show Room performance space for live music, theater and more. In a town that’s often been resistant to cover charges, they’ve advocated for a higher price of entry to support musicians.

Liszak said she gave the space every program idea she had, and now is looking forward to coming back as a patron.

The capital campaign alone was a “huge lift,” she said, followed by the pandemic. Now in a stable home 11 years later and able to afford to hire an executive director, she’s “proud of where it’s at.”

“The ZACC is a one-of-a-kind institution. There isn’t any other place like it, anywhere,” she said.