ZACC Mini Show fundraiser brings in $50K despite moving online

Last Saturday, during a one-hour live-streamed event online, the Zootown Arts Community Center brought together more than 150 people for a live auction that took viewers to the homes of ZACC employees and local musicians across Missoula for presentations on art, performances and a sense of community in a time when everyone is separated.
After moving their annual Mini Show fundraiser auction online and shuttering their doors due to threats of COVID-19 under an order from Gov. Steve Bullock, the ZACC employees were forced to come up with Plan B for the live portion — usually at the Wilma — from their own homes.
“The whole thing was just sort of this whirlwind into the unknown,” said executive director Kia Liszak, who spent a majority of last week taking Zoom courses.
The event, which people can go back and watch via YouTube, went almost without a hitch, as Liszak played host and virtually tossed the mic back and forth among herself, coworkers and local musicians in the comfort of their living rooms.
“At first we thought we would stream from the ZACC, and then we got Bullock’s orders two days before the event and realized we couldn’t be asking people to come into the ZACC,” Liszak said. “Within a 24-hour period, we had to make a lot of changes.”
They quickly reached out to local musicians to see if they had the capability to live-stream from home. The event included performances from Chris Sand the Rappin’ Cowboy, Kyle McAfee, up-and-coming songwriter Phoenix Marshall, who started playing music in the ZACC rock camps for girls, and even a song from Liszak's son Silas.
Despite having almost no experience hosting live-streamed events, the nonprofit was able to raise nearly $50,000 through this year’s Mini Show and another $7,000 for the artists involved.
“It’s a really strange time and we’re so glad that people rose to the occasion and bought some amazing pieces of art,” Liszak said. “Several pieces went for higher than value and almost everything sold.”
While they did lose money on ticket sales for the previously scheduled Wilma auction, they were able to save in terms of the cost of putting on that in-person event.
Liszak said despite everyone being in different places during the live stream, she feels they were able to create a strong sense of connection and togetherness.
Each year the ZACC chooses a different theme for the Mini Show, and in the past, patrons of the live auction at the Wilma have dressed up in accordance with the theme. This year was “Over the Rainbow,” which Liszak said represents their realized dream of moving downtown, as well as their continuing mission of being accessible to everyone.
“I really enjoyed doing the Zoom because it was really great to be able to click through and see everybody. So many people were dressed up in their rainbow outfits and when the performers were playing, you could see everyone dancing around in their homes and making toasts. It felt really cool.”
She said that afterward, she just sat there and cried thinking about all of the people involved and feeling relieved it was a success.
“It was just as much about connecting as a community as it was about raising money for the ZACC,” she said. “It all sort of came together at the last minute and it ended up being a really moving night for all of us.”
Messages of Hope
In another effort in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ZACC is calling on homebound artists of all ages and skill levels to submit art for their “Messages of Hope For Our Community” window gallery. The idea is to spread positive messages and create connection while practicing social distancing.
So far, Liszak said the ZACC has received 12 submissions, which are already on display for sidewalk viewers at their new building downtown. The goal is to eventually fill all four front windows.
She’s hoping to get more art messages in general, but especially from kids in the community who might need an outlet for creativity while stuck at home.
In addition, the ZACC is making the submissions they receive available online, so locals can print them out and display them in their own windows. There is also a ZACC-made printable poster that reads, “Distance is just a test of how far love can travel,” which has popped up in gallery windows and businesses around town in a show of solidarity.
To find the messages of hope that have already been posted, submit your own, or to download the ZACC poster, visit zootownarts.org.
