ZACC Mini Show fundraiser brings in $50K despite moving online

Each year the ZACC chooses a different theme for the Mini Show, and in the past, patrons of the live auction at the Wilma have dressed up in accordance with the theme. This year was “Over the Rainbow,” which Liszak said represents their realized dream of moving downtown, as well as their continuing mission of being accessible to everyone.

“I really enjoyed doing the Zoom because it was really great to be able to click through and see everybody. So many people were dressed up in their rainbow outfits and when the performers were playing, you could see everyone dancing around in their homes and making toasts. It felt really cool.”

She said that afterward, she just sat there and cried thinking about all of the people involved and feeling relieved it was a success.

“It was just as much about connecting as a community as it was about raising money for the ZACC,” she said. “It all sort of came together at the last minute and it ended up being a really moving night for all of us.”

Messages of Hope