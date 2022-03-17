ZACC Mini Show marks 10 years of creative expansion

Ten years after its first auction was first held, the Zootown Arts Community Center hasn’t outgrown its growth problem.

“It’s all grown together,” said Kia Liszak, the nonprofit’s executive director.

The ZACC, along with the Mini Show exhibition, the size of the work they auction and the fundraising needs are all larger.

More than 80 artists submitted work for the auction, which goes on view this Friday before the auction event on April 2 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The “Mini Benefit” originally called for small art (and desserts) that people could vie for. Patricia Thornton, the ZACC’s gallery and print-shop manager, said they’ve been nudging artists to submit work of whatever size they want while maintaining that small is good.

Maggy Rozycki Hiltner’s sculpture of a horse whose back is blooming with foliage and mushrooms, is among the most petite.

The show is populated with enough wildlife art for a section unto itself: bison, trout, moose, horses. The particular character of the event might be best expressed by the presence of a painting of a Tyrannosaurus rex by Jason C. Poole, a professional paleontological artist. He’s hosted a dinosaur drawing class (for adults!) at the ZACC.

Ceramics come in the form of classics: A heavy-duty wood-fired ceramic vase by Richard Smith; and experimental: Shannon Thomasson’s vase in which the lip is lined with 20-some inward curling fingers.

Ann Karp of Sideways Gaze, a hand-painted lettering and sign artist, painted a sign worth hanging in either your house or your cabin: A rustic piece of wood with ragged edges that says “offline” in all-caps made cheerful by the bright blue color and drop shadow.

10th anniversary

The first Mini Show was held in 2013 in the unfinished basement of the ZACC’s old headquarters on the Northside. The nonprofit had already put the space to good use — where a local theater group could do an experimental play or a touring band like Titus Andronicus could play a gas-money gig on their way between larger cities.

About 150 people showed up for the first one, and $12,000 was a feat at the time, Liszak said.

The auction itself will be held on April 2 at the renovated Commercial Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds after a long run in the Wilma. The extra space will accommodate up to 350, where the theater downtown, accounting for tables on the floor, was maxed out at around 230.

It has a “vintage carnival” theme, and attendees are encouraged to dress up. Besides the art, there will be a dessert auction and a Logjam Presents “golden ticket” for a 20-person box at the sold-out Goo Goo Dolls concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater this summer.

New building, more programs

The nonprofit is already bursting at the seams in its new Studebaker Building on West Main Street.

The Mini Show helps them to “continue to function” and pay its operating costs and salaries for its staff so that they can continue to offer free and reduced-fee programs, Liszak said.

They opened there November 2019, with not all of the sections of the building renovated. After COVID reached Missoula in spring 2020, it was closed briefly before pivoting its programming to keep open.

Those interested in one slice of the ZACC’s programming are likely not aware of the full menu.

For visual art, the ZACC has four dedicated galleries for community exhibitions, including a main gallery, the Blackfoot Communications Gallery and a youth gallery and a sales gallery, which have been showing art every month since they opened. Liszak said they curate it without having to make commercial considerations and can support new artists or work that’s not as easy to sell.

For performing arts, they have the Show Room, a flexible event space that so far this year has held events as diverse as screenings from the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival; a queer dance party with 250 in attendance; touring bands and locals. With infections dropping and the weather warming up, they have more bookings in the space than ever.

“It’s an accessible creative space where anyone can try a show in, and we pay almost all of the fees that we make off tickets back to the artists,” Liszak said.

For visual art on the creation side, there are several layers. The paint-your-own pottery studio is a walk-in option for all skill levels. Art classes for adults and kids in various media are offered, too, sometimes popular enough that waiting lists are required. For those already working independently, the print shop upstairs is available for community use. Artist studios and rental spaces help take up the top floor, too.

In the basement, somewhat outside of public view, is the recording studio and music school, where adults cut new albums and kids take classes in anything from rock to hip-hop to electronic music. They’re launching a podcast camp and a teen leadership club.

“We’re always looking at adding something new,” Liszak said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.