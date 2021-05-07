ZACC Mini Show opens with more than 80 works, large and small

Emerging local artists are represented, too, including Ashley Meyora (abstract encaustic); April Werle (whose semi-abstract work is inspired by Montana’s landscape and her Filipino heritage); and Stella Nall’s imaginary creatures that draw on her Crow heritage.

“There’s something for everybody, which is really one of the things we like,” said Patricia Thornton, the gallery director and a printmaker.

The animals and outdoors touch on the “Flora and Fauna,” theme in the show, which is open for online bidding through May 22, the night of the sold-out in-person outdoor event at Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery. (See information box.)

A year later

The show bookends a difficult chapter for the nonprofit — it was the first big event in Missoula that had to pivot to online, and it’s the first large one to return to a live (outdoor) setting.

“Not that the pandemic is over, but things are changing,” Liszak said. They are seeing more foot traffic and holding old-fashioned planning meetings.