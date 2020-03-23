ZACC moves annual Mini Show fundraiser to online platform; auction opens Wednesday

After a cascade of news surrounding COVID-19 forced arts organizations around Missoula to cancel events for the next few months, the Zootown Arts Community Center is moving its annual Mini Show to an online auction, allowing Missoulians to bid on art while practicing social distancing from the comfort of their homes.

In its eighth year, the Mini Show is the ZACC’s biggest annual fundraiser. The show features more than 60 artists with works of all shapes, sizes and mediums that art enthusiasts will be able to bid for online beginning Wednesday. Starting bids range from $50 for the smaller pieces to $1,000 for the larger works.

“We’ll be sending out instructions on how to get in and how to bid,” said executive director Kia Liszak. People will be able to register for the auction starting Tuesday morning via a link that will be posted on the ZACC website and social media channels. The instructions will also be sent via email/text to ZACC subscribers and anyone who had purchased a ticket to the canceled Wilma event.

Online bidding for the silent auction will open Wednesday at noon and run through Saturday, and the ZACC team will be posting videos to its website and social media throughout highlighting some of the works.