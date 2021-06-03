ZACC Show Room opens doors to in-person events

Masks are recommended and people are encouraged to be respectful — the employees will wear them and the performers are vaccinated. People don’t need to wear them while they’re seated or taking a drink. They’re required for kids, too, since the play area near the event space is open.

“As we’re all getting used to it again, we just really hope people feel encouraged to come participate and understand, too, that we are just trying to figure it out,” Baumann said.

Looking ahead, they’re receiving a lot of inquiries about bookings. The first month will be focused on Fridays and Saturdays, and expanding from there.

Since they’ve been doing livestreams so long, they’ve been in contact with local groups and it will be “cool to be able to bring people back to do in-person shows,” Veis said.

There’s a two-weekend run of “Much Ado About Nothing,” from local Literal Garbage Fire Productions.

“It’s our first Shakespeare we’ve ever done here, and it’s also the first time we will have done theater in the round in this room,” Veis said.

Here are some of the upcoming events. More are booked through the end of June. Head to zootownarts.org for more information.