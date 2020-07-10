ZACC temporarily closes for COVID testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Zootown Arts Community Center temporarily closed late Thursday while it awaits coronavirus testing results.

A summer volunteer, who has not been in the nonprofit’s building on West Main Street since June 26, tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The Missoula City-County Health Department told the ZACC its programs could continue without having the staff take asymptomatic tests, but the ZACC opted to shut its doors and pay to have employees tested, said Kia Liszak, the executive director.

They felt that extra precautions were necessary because “all the staff need to continue to feel really safe if we’re going to be able to continue to operate on any level,” she said.

The person did not access the main public area of the ZACC, such as the Paint-Your-Own Pottery Studio and the main gallery.

“Any members of the public who came to the ZACC to paint, or to view art, would have had no contact and have no reason to worry,” according to a statement the ZACC posted online and emailed to its subscribers.