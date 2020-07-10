ZACC temporarily closes for COVID testing

The Zootown Arts Community Center temporarily closed late Thursday while it awaits coronavirus testing results.
A summer volunteer, who has not been in the nonprofit’s building on West Main Street since June 26, tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The Missoula City-County Health Department told the ZACC its programs could continue without having the staff take asymptomatic tests, but the ZACC opted to shut its doors and pay to have employees tested, said Kia Liszak, the executive director.
They felt that extra precautions were necessary because “all the staff need to continue to feel really safe if we’re going to be able to continue to operate on any level,” she said.
The person did not access the main public area of the ZACC, such as the Paint-Your-Own Pottery Studio and the main gallery.
“Any members of the public who came to the ZACC to paint, or to view art, would have had no contact and have no reason to worry,” according to a statement the ZACC posted online and emailed to its subscribers.
The ZACC assigns staff members and volunteers to separate parts of its building, as well as its socially distanced summer camps. “Because of this, if your family has participated in summer camps, you also needn’t worry,” the statement said.
Before making the announcement, Liszak said they contacted all parents and even people who were “really, really far removed” from the volunteer.
“In these times it’s really important to be super-safe and operate with complete and total transparency,” she said.
The ZACC has also required mask use inside the building since it reopened, something that became mandatory in Missoula County earlier this week.
Some events, such as the Second Friday gallery opening and the Drink and Draw at Western Cider are being rescheduled. Go to zootownarts.org for more information.
The ZACC hopes to have results by the middle of next week and then can reopen if all the tests come back negative.
