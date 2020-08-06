ZACC welcomes artist Sarah Jones to Missoula with new printmaking residency

Jones has been pressing plants since she was a kid and said she still comes across flowers from old dictionaries.

“And I worked as a garden designer when I was in Seattle, so I have a pretty strong botanical knowledge.”

She’s also drawn to the fact that botany was one of the few sciences considered appropriate for women at a time when the field was almost strictly made up of men. She said the women were often the researchers out in the field collecting specimens.

“I think a lot about women’s handiwork,” she said. “You’ll find when you look at historical herbarium sheets, they will often have a label that describes what the plant is, who collected it … and it will always have the main scientist’s name, which is usually a man’s name. Then down at the bottom it will say something like, ‘Collected by Mrs. Fred Robinson’ — sort of the invisible person at the bottom that you kind of go, what’s that story?”

Now, she’s expanding on her project, focusing on the idea of visualizing nonexistence.