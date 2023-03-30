At more than 110 pieces, this year's Mini Show has the most art in its history.

It’s all sizes, too. On the smaller end, see a cup with graphic surfaces by Austin Coudriet, a Clay Studio of Missoula resident, suitable for savoring a modest amount of wine or espresso.

On the larger end, there's a 54-inch wide piece by Courtney Blazon roomy enough for multiple intersecting landscapes, planes of reality and anthropomorphic protagonists.

If you go The ZACC Mini Benefit fundraiser is Saturday, April 1, at the Missoula County Fairground’s Commercial Building. Check to see if tickets are still available at zootownarts.org. They cost $100 a seat. By Friday, they may open up balcony spots upstairs. Check it out online You can see all the work at givergy.us/2023ZACCMiniShow. Anyone can bid on work in the silent auction online.

The nonprofit Zootown Arts Community Center’s 11th annual benefit marks a new decade and significant growth. The auction is part of a year-round fundraising effort.

“It’s part of a bigger picture,” said Heather Stockton, the ZACC’s operations manager and interim executive director. They aim for an annual target of $150,000, of which the auction is one part. Last year’s event raised around $80,000 to $85,000 after expenses for its new building on West Main Street. That building has a larger need in operational costs.

“The other thing that has really increased with this facility is the employee costs,” Stockton said. “In order to provide programming for seven days, we have to have a much bigger crew.”

New building

The first Mini Shows were held in the nonprofit’s former home base on North First Street West. Actually, they were in the mostly unfinished basement, which staff and volunteers decorated with creative themes.

The original concept in the “mini” title was more literal: They asked for donations of small works set at lower prices. Over time, that evolved along with the organization’s growth.

In 2016, the event moved out of the basement and over to the Wilma. After an online-only interlude during the pandemic, it moved to Ten Spoon Winery in 2021 and then Missoula County Fairgrounds’ Commercial Building in 2022. That proved to be the most successful year yet.

The new building, meanwhile, has been running at full tilt recently.

“Last year was the first year we could really fully realize what it was like to have this place,” she said. “And this is the first year we have to do that without any extra pandemic or government help in that way.”

Some of the main offerings are:

Multiple monthly gallery exhibition spaces, which often spotlight younger and emerging artists. (One is literally to showcase youth art.)

Studio rental spaces for artists.

A printmaking studio, and a paint-your-own pottery studio.

Adult and youth art and music classes, the latter complete with a recording studio available for rental.

The Show Room event space, which held some 30 events in March. It hosts local and touring bands in a city that lacks for available stages; theater performances by emerging companies; readings, fundraisers, and screenings during the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

“We are here for everybody,” Stockman said. “And there is something for everybody. (If) you'd like to get your hands dirty, you can take pottery and make something out of our free art supply closet. If you just want to come enjoy something fun, you can come enjoy the gallery spaces or any of our Show Room events.”

Stockman, who’s exhibited her own visual art there, said the gallery and event space can be a stepping stone for artists and performers who are working their way up and benefit from exposure and room to experiment.

The auction

The range of artists that contributed is wide. You can see a surreal sculpture of eyes and a mouth (three separate ceramic pieces, mounted and framed) by Evani Spencer, an alum of the kids' art camps who’s not yet graduated high school. Other pieces include a detailed acrylic rendition of vintage-shop shelves “We Buy Anything (study)” by M. Scott Miller. It’s literally a study of a larger work that was auctioned off by the Missoula Art Museum earlier this year.

Theo Ellsworth, a Missoula artist whose hallucinatory drawings show outside the state, donated a work of a “Rain Goblin,” whose patterned clothing, and even eyes, contain yet more animal heads. Just above it hangs a purely abstract painting by Mickey Haldi, “Everything I Knew a Month Ago.”

In the realm of photography, there are two large-scale prints. Tom Robertson’s “Resting in Uncertainty,” (63 by 43 inches) of two very tall cacti that have grown inches apart. Erika Peterman, the ZACC’s current board president and a professional photographer, contributed an image, “Mammatus Over Missoula I,” of the spherical rows of clouds. Peterman shot them last August from her yard, although the formations and angle make it appear as though it was from a higher vantage point.

If you want to feel like a piece of Missoula downtown is in your house, see one of the smaller pieces. Ann Karp, of Sideways Gaze, who paints signs in windows and murals around town, donated a miniature sign in amped ‘80s lettering and colors. It says, “YES and.”