ZACC's Last Best Print Fest fundraiser features art inspired by book covers, album art

“What we’re asking them to do is to add a message or a drawing, some kind of addition to the postcard, and then send it back to us and then we’re going to have them in a show,” Thornton said. “And we stamped them, so it’s for the ZACC and it’s also for the post office, because they’re having a hard time as well.”

While there are no specific directions related to the pandemic, the ZACC staff suspect people might use the post cards as an opportunity to express themselves.

In addition, they’ve moved their annual bingo game online and participants can search for prints on local businesses’ websites rather than at their storefront in person. The winner receives a Glueckert print and a $100 gift certificate that can be used at any of the nine participating bingo businesses.

Bidders may notice this year’s Last Best Print Fest auction has fewer works than in years past, as the University of Montana normally has a large contingent of students who submit work for the festival. Without being able to go to campus and use the printmaking equipment in their classrooms, the students weren’t able to participate, Thornton said.