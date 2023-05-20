Caitlin Stainken, the new executive director of the Zootown Arts Community Center, has worked on the following things in her life: painting, experimental theater, indie films, a creative writing degree, and then a team leadership role at the Missoula-born tech company Submittable.

Stainken sees the nonprofit as a place where people who are curious about art can have an opportunity to try.

“They try it for the first time and then they go on to do amazing things,” she said.

She also hopes to further the community center concept by working with other organizations as well as artists of various career stages.

“We're trying to be the center of connection and stability so that artists, art lovers, and other nonprofits can all thrive in their specific work,” she said.

Stainken is assuming the role left by Kia Liszak, who was executive director for 11 years. During her tenure, she led the nonprofit through a period of gradual and then rapid growth: a capital campaign to buy its new headquarters, the historic Studebaker Building on West Main Street, and then the pandemic. They’d only occupied the space since fall 2019, so it wasn’t until after the last wave of variants that the facility's full potential could be reached.

Stainken sees the enthusiasm on multiple fronts.

“There’s a big appetite from the staff, and from the board, and from the community to move into that next phase and realize the vision that they had before all that happened, and it’ll be a new vision because it’s a new world,” Stainken said.

One goal involves outreach to the community about their offerings, and finding a digestible message about their programs, which cover all ages, whether someone is a creator or an audience member.

“There's something for every person in Missoula here at the ZACC, and how do we help people find us and know about all of that?” she said.

That concept of accessibility also covers not just age but all genders, backgrounds and financial means.

“There's lots of free programming, lots of ways to get arts education, no matter how much money you do or don't have,” she said.

Erika Peterman, the board president, said the national job posting drew almost 30 applicants from around the country.

Stainken’s communication skills in writing and in person both stood out for a job that requires developing relationships and partnerships. Peterman said Stainken asks lots of questions and is “curious and interested in people, but for the right reasons.”

Her diverse background in arts combined with her sales resume were unique, along with her excitement about the ZACC’s mission.

While it's a nonprofit, it's also a business, and they "wanted somebody who understands how to run a budget, had experience dealing with other employees and managing staff and had a really interesting arts background,” she said.

Paths in art and tech

Stainken grew up in San Antonio, Texas, with parents who both worked in ceramics. She went to Boston College and studied English and painting. Unsure what path to take, she accepted an invitation from a cousin to come live with him in Chicago. The cousin was also a puppeteer, which worked as her introduction to the world of indie drama. She went to see an experimental theater group called the Neo-Futurists, performing what became the longest continuously running show in Chicago, “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” (now reinvented as “The Infinite Wrench.”)

It involves 30 short plays in 60 minutes with a timer and a feeling of improv.

“The difference is that the plays are written from the performers’ real lives and experiences, so you play yourself — your character is you,” she said.

As a young person, it “really spoke to me and helped me understand what I wanted to do,” she said.

She auditioned, and spent four years with the group, performing in that show and others.

It required writing new material with a group, on a deadline.

“I can't emphasize enough how much my confidence was developed, how much it helped me find my voice,” she said. It gave her the courage to try something off the wall, because it could work out.

Through the show development and feedback process, she learned tools that she employs to this day.

“Everybody would bring work and get positive and negative feedback on it,” she said. The ensemble would pick the plays that would continue into the next week’s show through a collaborative decision-making process.

“I used that process at Submittable, I used that in all my future work,” she said.

Her husband is from Great Falls, and she’d heard good things about the state from director Joe Swanberg. She wrote and starred in an independent movie with him.

After a visit to Montana, she was convinced they could live here, and she applied for the creative writing program at the University of Montana, where she studied with Debra Earling, who she counted as a mentor and inspiration.

She began mining her movie and theater material in a new format.

“Take that same body of work that I had already cannibalized for film, and rework it again but through the lens of fiction,” she said.

After finishing her MFA, she went to see a talk by Michael FitzGerald, co-founder of Submittable. In its early days, the company’s service was focused on submission review processes for writers and literary journals. FitzGerald, who earned his creative writing MFA at UM, supported the idea of hiring people from similar backgrounds.

“You exhibit some sort of intrinsic motivation when you make work and put it out there for consumption by an audience — that says something about your ability,” she said.

She applied for and got a sales job, which “opened my eyes to how creative it really is, especially a start-up,” which involved risk, collaboration, and love for the work.

That was 2012. By the time of her departure for the ZACC, she and her husband started a family with two young children. She was director of account management, overseeing 15 to 20 people in dispersed locations, including salespeople, customer success managers and account managers. During her decade with the tech company, it expanded from its original client base and she built a team that works with grantmakers. She thinks that knowledge and those connections could benefit the ZACC in its fundraising strategy.

Among the challenges ahead, she said the new building is “amazing” but also historic, so requires the maintenance you’d expect.

There are also discussions ahead with the board, community and staff about growth: To some, that might mean more programming, to others it might be building a financial cushion, or partnerships with other groups.

She thinks the feedback and benchmarking systems she learned from theater and then honed at Submittable will help them forge ahead.

“We’ll have this framework of feedback and measurement that will help us put together some goals that are really going to support a long-term ZACC, a ZACC that is going to be here 50 years from now, thriving,” she said.