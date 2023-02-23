The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Pitch day at DocShop! If/Then Shorts Pitch runs from 10 a.m.-noon at MCT, with the winning project receiving $5,000 from The Redford Center, and the Big Sky Pitch is from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Great fun, free and open to the public.

Competition Shorts 4 – 20 films vie for Best Short (under 40 minutes) and Best Mini-Doc (under 15 minutes). Winning films of each competition become eligible for Academy Award consideration. Wilma, 3 p.m.

Schoolhouse Docs 4 – short films screened by local educators and deemed all-ages appropriate. Today’s films include the 2023 Teen Doc Intensive Film. ZACC, 4 p.m. $5.

"Mississippi River Styx" – An enigmatic drifter with terminal cancer lives his dream of floating the Mississippi River on a ramshackle houseboat — until locals start to question his story. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. Wilma, 5:45 p.m.

"Hollywood’s Finest" – Three mothers fight to create a family: Mckenzie, a young woman in recovery who became pregnant while living in a tent; Cat, her nomadic mom; and Leslie, the social worker with her own history of addiction, housing insecurity, and losing children to foster care. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. Wilma, 8:15 p.m.

"The Holly" – Filmed during eight years of reporting for an award-winning book, this film goes deep inside a gentrifying community in Denver, where a shooting case involving an activist becomes a window into the political machinations of urban development and the city’s gang activity. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 8:30 p.m.

"My AI Lover" – During their special “dates” with their artificially intelligent companions, three young Chinese women reflect on the uniqueness and boundaries of such intimate relationships. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 14, MCT, 6 p.m.

"Big Fight in Little Chinatown" – All across the globe, Chinatowns are under threat of disappearing — and along with them, the rich history of communities who fought from the margins for a place to belong. This film documents the collective fight to save Chinatowns across North America. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 6:15 p.m.

"The Elephant 6 Recording Co." – The inside story of the creative evolution behind the sounds of 1990s psychedelic rock bands the Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, and the Apples in Stereo — the founding groups behind the Elephant 6 collective – with inspirational resonance for today’s music makers, and music lovers everywhere. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 8:45 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

(Q&A following film screening)

"Between Earth & Sky" – Andrew Nadkarni, director; Katie Schiller and Swetha Regunathan, producers. World Premiere, Best Short nominee. "Art of Maintenance: Transcendence, Recovery & My Grandparents’ Goodness" – Ian Frank, director/producer. World Premiere, Best Mini-Doc nominee. Competition Shorts 4, Wilma, 3 p.m.

"The Last of the Nightingales" – Masha Karpoukhina, director. Montana Premiere. Schoolhouse Docs 4, ZACC, 4 p.m.

"Mississippi River Styx" – Tim Grant and Andy McMillan, co-directors. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. Wilma, 5:45 p.m.

"My AI Lover" – Chouwa Liang, director; Joyce Yueyi Xing, producer. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 14, MCT, 6 p.m.

"Big Fight in Little Chinatown" – Karen Cho, director. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 6:15 p.m.

"Hollywood’s Finest" – Claire Collins, director; Gale Holland, writer/producer; Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. Wilma, 8:15 p.m.

"The Holly – Julian Rubinstein, director; Terrance Robins, subject. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 8:30 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.