If you’d like to see what the Clark Fork River is like to a seventh grader, start at the beginning.

“I want to be alone in this place,” according to one student in Steven Strothman’s seventh-period class at C.S. Porter Middle School. To another, what’s above had a particular tint: “The thick blue sky like Big Dipper bubblegum ice cream.” A classmate seemed to delve more into the interior: “Suddenly you become the river, and the river becomes you.”

Each sentence in the 33-line poem was written by a student in that class, with the guidance of Sam Olson, a published poet. Through the Missoula Writing Collaborative, he spent February helping seven classes at C.S. Porter produce a collective poem about a different waterway in western Montana.

“Every day, students present raw, vulnerable, humorous, powerful pieces of writing,” he said.

“Dead or alive, everything is still beautiful. River is what feels most alive. Bugs, bacteria, bears. That deer must be stupid but I don’t blame him, that water looks tasty. The sound of the splashing of little children having the time of their lives.”

— Mindy Hammit’s seventh-period class

Teaching poetry

The nonprofit Missoula Writing Collaborative places professional writers in schools and other venues around western Montana to teach students creative writing.

MWC’s Executive Director Caroline Patterson, a novelist, said an introduction to poetry “gives kids a way to connect the world inside and outside of themselves. It gives kids a language for their emotional landscapes, and also in particular with these poems about place, I think it gives kids a way to connect through landscape with their place.”

Having the river as their subject spurred “so much emotional honesty” to her. “What these seventh graders brought to this was so fresh and startling.”

The project relied on ekphrastic poetry, where the students use a work of art as a way to stir inspiration. (It means “description” in Greek.) For this project, the prompts were photographs of seven local rivers.

The students teamed up with American Rivers, a national nonprofit. As a field contractor, Olson and a co-worker photographed rivers during a survey on the Lolo and Bitterroot national forests in 2020-21 to produce recommendations for Wild and Scenic Rivers.

The waterways are the Clark Fork and Clearwater rivers, plus the following creeks: Fish, Morrell, Kootenai, Rattlesnake and Rock.

Those were selected for the poetry project because they’re close to Missoula, popular for recreation, and have important features, such as a climate refuge for threatened and endangered species such as the bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout, according to Lisa Ronald, American Rivers’ Western Montana associate conservation director.

Students’ favorite lines from the session have been combined into one long, winding collective poem on posters Arnold designed, measuring 3 feet by 6 feet, in which the verses curve and bend in the blue waterways.

Rattlesnake Creek

“Birds singing in unison. A sound like Kool-Aid Man breaking through a wall. Just like pounding rain during a storm. I smell fresh fish-filled water. I taste the sound of the smell of dead birds chirping with the dead.”

— Heather Agostinelli’s sixth-period class

Here’s how the students took their first dive into this particular style of verse.

Olson read the classes some poems as examples, including “Beholden: A Poem As Long as the River,” by Fred Wah and Rita Wong. They both wrote a line of text along a map of the Columbia River, stretching from the Canadian headwaters down to Oregon and Washington and the mouth.

The photos were a great prompt for the students, because not all of them may have seen a particular stream or area themselves. He asked them to focus on “sensory, descriptive language, transporting themselves or transporting the reader into that scene.” They should consider what they’d hear, smell, see, taste and feel.

Rather than focus on a particular meter, the writing could be punctuation-free and, no puns intended, stream of consciousness and free flow, “like the speed and movement of that body of water,” he said.

Writing in this fashion, rather than meter, helped students “appreciate that invitation to write spontaneously and freely.” Olsen said. It underlines the notion that there’s no wrong way to write. “We want to prioritize creating a space that could catalyze discovery, moments of spontaneity and intuition, strangeness, things that you would never anticipate writing about or coming to your mind.”

There are too many to choose from, but some examples from Fish Creek, as seen through the eyes of Strothman’s eighth-period class:

A line that is true, but appears to never have been assembled before in the history of English language, at least as much of it as is available on Google. Water, in particular Fish Creek, is “the beverage of the animals.”

In another selection, the writer seems to be summoning their inner Tomas Tranströmer: “the trees and the rocks talking to the water in a language only known to them.”

It closes with some Norman Maclean-esque observations: “Ghost-like shadows coming to haunt me.”

Afterward, Olson had them circle their favorite line. Then he transcribed those selections in the order he received them to create a collaborative poem, allowing the random juxtapositions to rest where they landed.

The work is filled, like Patterson said, with emotional honesty but also humor. Olson said there are examples of things that wouldn’t come up in the canon of nature poetry, like that line about Kool-Aid Man. There’s a “sudden borderlessness” between the media they consume and what comes out in the project. “Their worlds show up in these poems, whether it’s writing about a river, or they’re writing about their hometowns.”

A student from Afghanistan wrote a line about the smell of the river and the sound of the birds in her language, Pashto, which they included in the Clark Fork poem.

“It’s beautiful to witness a class come together to support each other, and practicing language and having fun with it,” he said.

Last year, the MWC released another of a collective poem and poster series. For that project (which reached far outside Missoula), students wrote poems about their hometowns. The writers then combined them into a one-page poster that created a snapshot of the area from their point of view.

Patterson said students still have a chance to write individual pieces, and the collective poems works have great designs and provide a means to share them with the public.

“The challenge for us is always getting our work out of the classroom,” she said, "off the page and into the world visually."