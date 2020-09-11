Book review: All the way from Big Sandy, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s 'Grounded' new memoir

There are two things I appreciate immediately about Tester’s book. First, for something it’s not: another tell-all book about the current president of the United States of a type currently dominating the world of political nonfiction. It seems every few weeks another muckraking book about how awful 45 is is breathlessly unleashed on the world, and people gobble it up. This is tedious and off-putting, frankly, and the sooner these books and their ilk fade from memory the better. The point here is that if you haven’t figured out yet that the guy in the oval office is a pathological liar and a narcissist out only for himself, you’re never going to.

The second thing about Tester’s book, and most important, is that “Grounded” is actually good! Tester is an affable guy and relates a good story, whether it is the incident with the meat grinder that cost him several fingers as a child, or his experiences as a referee for small town high school basketball. The man has always seemed to me to be a “what you see is what you get” kind of guy. Since that first brief encounter with him at his big benefit show, I’ve crossed paths with the senator many times over the years, in both sanctioned events and informal encounters, and he has always been friendly and generous with his time. That attitude comes through in his book, and if his stories lean a little, “Ah, shucks…," folksy it’s because that is who he is.