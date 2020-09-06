Book review: Beijing's creeping takeover of Hong Kong

On Oct. 24, 79 A.D., the ancient Roman city of Pompei was buried under the molten ashes of a volcanic eruption from Mount Vesuvius. On July 1, 2020, a draconian National Security Law, passed by China’s rubber-stamp parliament, imposed on Hong Kong and implemented by Hong Kong’s puppet government controlled by its Chinese Communist bosses in Beijing, buried the hopes and the liberties enjoyed by the 7 million residents of one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. University of California-Irvine historian Jeffrey Wasserstrom provides a succinct, well-informed, and pithy analysis of the historical evolution of Hong Kong from a 19th century British colony through its handover to the People’s Republic of China in 1997 to the fall of 2019. Under the rubric of One Country, Two Systems, Beijing had promised to respect, until at least 2047, the liberties and freedoms Hong Kongers enjoyed, unlike the 1.2 billion citizens of the People’s Republic of China, a communist dictatorship where opposition is banned and dissent suppressed. Heedless of its promises, Beijing steadily constricted the political space in Hong Kong. In the summer of 2019 the city erupted in massive demonstrations against Beijing’s creeping takeover, involving at their height some 2 million Hong Kongers defending their quasi-autonomy against the communist juggernaut, and met by police violence and pro-Beijing thuggery that brought Hong Kong almost to a halt. Wasserstrom correctly concluded that “there is little stopping Beijing from destroying many of Hong Kong’s institutions.” Hong Kong is no longer on the brink. It has been pushed into the abyss. It is doubtful that foreign countries, including the United States which has sanctioned Hong Kong’s leaders and Xi Jinping’s stooges sent from Beijing, can do anything effective to reverse the fait accompli. The communist dragon has swallowed the city.