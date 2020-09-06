Book review: Tale of survival in Mao's China

Helen Zia illuminates the twin scourges of war and revolution in China by telling the harrowing experiences, from childhood through adolescence into young adulthood, of two girls and two boys as they struggled to survive in a chaotic homeland. She deftly interweaves their four stories into a grand historical narrative of China, the United States, and a world at war followed by postwar turmoil. Zia structures her narrative by dividing the book into four parts, each covering a particular historical period. Within the parts, separate chapters are devoted to exploring each of the children’s experiences during that time. The alternation of the individual stories builds suspense, and the reader is eager to find out what comes next in the lives of these children. But the suspense incurs the cost of narrative discontinuity. Moreover, it takes a sustained effort for the reader to bear in mind that these four children were quite atypical of the Chinese multitudes. Those who could not escape the juggernaut of Chinese communism suffered a far worse fate. Zia has chosen to tell her story in a manner that travels back and forth across the contested boundary between history and fiction. She includes numerous, supposedly verbatim dialogues from conversations that occurred decades ago. It is impossible to accept them at face value; they can only have been artfully reconstructed. Few historians would allow themselves the liberty that novelists by right possess. Nevertheless, this is a remarkable book that deserves the accolades it has been accorded and will immerse readers in an era that Zia has marvelously brought to life.