Environmental writing is 'more than trees and animals,' author says

For 17 years, the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Montana has invited an established working writer to campus to teach a semester-long course on nature and environmental writing to graduate students. William Kittredge was the first in 2003 and is also the program's namesake; he's been followed since then by writers including Robert Michael Pyle, Gary Ferguson, Terry Tempest Williams, Craig Childs and Rebecca Solnit. Joining this illustrious company as 2020's Kittredge Distinguished Visiting Writer in EVST is Washington writer Ana Maria Spagna.

Spagna received the invitation during the Montana Book Festival in 2018. "I read on a panel at Fact & Fiction and Phil Condon came and tapped me on the shoulder," Spagna says. "I had written to him in 2004 when my first book came out and I said, 'I could probably help you out, I've got a book out' and he was like, 'Maybe someday.'"

That first book, "Now Go Home: Wilderness, Belonging, and the Crosscut Saw," is the story of Spagna's childhood growing up in southern California, and how the path her life took led her to working in the mountains as the lone woman on a trail crew in the North Cascades. It is a wonderful collection of reflective essays, an example of the form that has survived many shelf cullings from my personal collection in the years since I've read it.