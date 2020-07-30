Hank Green raises questions around internet's power in second novel

Green spent time developing each person’s identity within the themes he was exploring, and created a diverse cast he hopes readers will be able to identify with; we all use the internet, but consume it and are influenced by it in different ways.

“I want characters who do a good job of filling the role that they need to fill in the story and identity is a huge part of that,” he said. “You need different perspectives in the room when they’re having these big conversations and they’re trying to figure out what to do next.”

He’s almost positive “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” is the end of April May, her friends and the Carls’ story, but said he’s not saying “never” to another related book down the line.

For now, “What feels really good is writing a story that had a lot of deep mysteries with the majority of those mysteries getting satisfyingly and coherently answered.”

Rather than leaving you feeling doomed, the story leaves you in balance, with the knowledge that while we as humans can do really foolish things, being human is beautiful and special.

“(The characters) are not perfect … it’s not happily ever after and it was rough getting to where they are, but I think they don’t need me anymore.”