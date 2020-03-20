Mark Gibbons releases new poetry book 'Mostly Cloudy'

Wilson said it was difficult to land on a photo for the cover that would go along with the title, “Mostly Cloudy.”

“I came home and read through the poems and took quite a long time to think of things that would come to mind and poking through some stuff that might work. First I tried to think of things that weren’t necessarily a literal interpretation of clouds, but more of a feeling of things hiding, the unknown, things on the horizon,” he said. “I ended up giving him seven or eight cloud pictures and then maybe 20 others that might work for the inside.”

Gibbons and Pam narrowed the photos down to what is in the book today.

“I’m a big fan of matching a poem and a photograph,” Gibbons said. “I think photography and poetry have a lot in common. It’s just that little snapshot, it’s just that little glimpse, that little moment that both of those things, those two art forms capture.”

Wilson agreed, saying the photographs act as a supplement to the poetry that captures the feel of the collection rather than being paired to match specific poems.

“We both understood what the mood was of the book,” Wilson said. “We were never looking for, can you find a photo that goes with this poem and put them side by side.”