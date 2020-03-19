Montana Book Award winners announced

“The premise of this book is not just about what is happening in faraway boardrooms or on the floor of the stock market. The real measures of economic health are in the fundamental goods that not only make our lives possible but also make them worth living: thriving communities, meaningful work, and healthy land. At the center of this fundamental economy are our staple foods, our daily bread. If we hope to recover honest value in American society, we must redeem the original commodity, wheat.”

In the 1930s, iconic American author Ernest Hemingway spent five summers at a ranch on the edge of Yellowstone National Park. Hemingway declared that the ranch near the small, wilderness town of Cooke City, Montana, on the edge of Yellowstone, was one of his favorite places to write in the world, on par with Paris and Madrid. Yet Hemingway’s time in the Yellowstone high country has never been thoroughly examined — until now. After years of painstaking research, author Chris Warren takes readers on an astonishing journey into one of the most important periods in the life of one of the world’s most important writers. Warren examines what Hemingway did in Yellowstone, what he wrote, and how his experiences and the people he met shaped his life and work. This is a Hemingway few readers knew existed, living in a place that few scholars knew was so essential to his writing.