Montana Book Festival goes virtual but remains topical

Whether it's pre-recorded or live, the events are free and attendees need to register at montanabookfestival.com.

The one exception is the live Saturday "headliner" with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament. The two Big Sandy natives will discuss the lawmaker's new book, "Grounded: A Senator's Lessons on Winning Back Rural America," with his co-author Aaron Murphy, live from Fact & Fiction downtown. The audience, though, will be online-only, and need to buy a ticket in advance. It comes with a signed copy of the book.

Other noteworthy events include a Mad-Libs-style game with Hank Green, the YouTuber and author of a new science-fiction novel, "A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor," along with Hugh Howey, who has his own sci-fi series, "Silo," and fellow fantasy/sci-fi writer Gwendolyn N. Nix ("The Falling Dawn").

"Attendees will come away with a story that these three authors have co-written with them, just by providing words and the background story," Korn said.

This year, the festival can't have signings or the book fair.

"With book festivals, the impulse buy is very important. You see an author at an event, and you get excited by their book, and then you go out to the book fair and buy it," she said.