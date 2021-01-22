Montana Bookshelf: A mystery, a missing person, and the return of the grizzlies

Missoulian reporter Robert Chaney tells the story of grizzly bear as an icon and a predator. The book reads like a who’s who of scientists, authors, photographers, and Department of Interior battles that have focused on the grizzly for the past four decades. The clashes include ranchers frustrated at losing livestock, environmental advocates, hunters, and conservation and historic preservation officers of tribal nations.

“The coming chapters will explore many of the challenges that living with grizzly bears present. I will start by examining some of the ways Americans think about grizzlies, by exploring modern technological culture, the gruesome historical record of grizzly management, and some contrasting Indigenous and ethical perspectives. Next, I’ll look at how science and society have shaped the way humans live with grizzly bears and the environment they depend on. Finally I’ll consider some of the tools and options available to shape what’s to come. How we choose to resolve those challenges may have irrevocable effect on the bear’s world. Some challenges will resolve whether we choose a course of action or not as the world grows more crowded. Our decision space shrinks daily.”