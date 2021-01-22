Montana Bookshelf: A mystery, a missing person, and the return of the grizzlies

Welcome to a new year. As we try to focus, now is the time to open a book, escape to another time and dream of the places to travel. Here are a few Montana books to help pass the time:
"Best Laid Plans"
Gwen Florio
Meet Nora Best, who was planning to take a cross country trip with her husband in a newly purchased Airstream camper named Electra. Instead she takes the Airstream, flees her cheating husband, and ends up in Wyoming accused of murder. Not a bad premise for a new mystery series.
Nora takes off alone from Denver, in a new truck pulling a camper that she has never driven before — what can go wrong! She ends up at a national forest campground near Blackbird, Wyoming, where she can pull into a campsite run by Miranda and Brad who offer her dinner. The next morning Nora learns that Brad may have been taken during the night by a bear. Then Nora is arrested because Brad’s shirt is found in the camper. Out on bail, she is abducted at gunpoint, thrown off a ledge and left as bear bait.
A hostile sheriff, a park ranger concerned more about a bear than Brad or Nora, and a woman hiker named Forever add to the action. By the end, Nora gains confidence and independence and leaves the reader ready for the next adventure.
"The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West"
Rob Chaney
Missoulian reporter Robert Chaney tells the story of grizzly bear as an icon and a predator. The book reads like a who’s who of scientists, authors, photographers, and Department of Interior battles that have focused on the grizzly for the past four decades. The clashes include ranchers frustrated at losing livestock, environmental advocates, hunters, and conservation and historic preservation officers of tribal nations.
From the first chapter:
“The coming chapters will explore many of the challenges that living with grizzly bears present. I will start by examining some of the ways Americans think about grizzlies, by exploring modern technological culture, the gruesome historical record of grizzly management, and some contrasting Indigenous and ethical perspectives. Next, I’ll look at how science and society have shaped the way humans live with grizzly bears and the environment they depend on. Finally I’ll consider some of the tools and options available to shape what’s to come. How we choose to resolve those challenges may have irrevocable effect on the bear’s world. Some challenges will resolve whether we choose a course of action or not as the world grows more crowded. Our decision space shrinks daily.”
"The Center of Everything: A Novel"
Jamie Harrison
In the summer of 2002, Polly Schuster is recovering from a head injury and she is preparing for a Fourth of July family reunion in Livingston, Montana. As Polly’s many relatives arrive for the reunion, a beloved friend goes missing on the Yellowstone River. Search parties and family memories tell a family saga going from present day to the sixties — moving from Michigan to Long Island to Montana. As with all close-knot families there is dysfunction, love, secrets and understanding that bond them together. Then there’s the food! The family tree at the beginning of the book helps anchor the characters. The re-covering memories help explain Polly’s sadness and confusion. The ending is a true celebration of loss and love.
Virtual events
With COVID regulations in effect Montanans have not been able to attend readings and discussions but Missoula Public Library and the Montana Book Festival are providing virtual events. The library has offered children’s storytimes and cooking demonstrations but this month also started an author series and a mystery bookclub. Coming up at the library on Jan. 27, "Murder at the Library: Virtual Mystery Book Club," discussing "The Arctic Fury" by Greer Macallister. Go to https://www.missoulapubliclibrary.org/.
The Montana Book Festival was virtual last year and continues to offer MBF+ events. The next MBF+ event is Jan. 28 with Chris La Tray and Leif Fredrickson discussing "Mill Town" with author Kerri Arsenault. Go to montanabookfestival.com for information on how to participate.
Barbara Theroux is the former longtime bookseller at Fact & Fiction. She blogs about books at bookboundwithbarbara.blogspot.com.