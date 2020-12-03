Montana Bookshelf: Books make the best gifts

Not new books but timely paperbacks for stocking stuffers:

"The Highway: A Novel"

C.J. Box

After watching the first episode of the new ABC TV series "Big Sky," there should be renewed interest in this novel featuring Cassie Dewell. There is plenty of drama and suspense as two sisters set out across a remote stretch of Montana road to visit their friend, little do they know it will be the last time anyone might ever hear from them. The girls — and their car — simply vanish.

Former police investigator Cody Hoyt has just lost his job and has fallen off the wagon after a long stretch of sobriety. Convinced by his former rookie partner, Cassie Dewell, to conduct a search, he begins the drive south to the girls’ last known location. As Cody makes his way to the lonely stretch of Montana highway where they went missing, Cassie discovers that Gracie and Danielle Sullivan aren’t the first girls who have disappeared there.

"Killer Smile: A Novel"

Lisa Scottoline