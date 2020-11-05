Montana Bookshelf: Fall brings bounty of new titles

The novel begins in 1902, at The Brookhants School for Girls, where two students, Flo and Clara, are obsessed with each other and with a scandalous new memoir by a daring young writer named Mary MacLane. To show their devotion to Mary, the girls establish their own private club and call it The Plain Bad Heroine Society. They meet in secret in a nearby apple orchard, a seeming paradise, where their bodies are later discovered, a copy of Mary’s book splayed beside them, the victims of a swarm of stinging, angry yellow jackets. Less than five years later, the School for Girls closes its doors forever — but not before three more people mysteriously die on the property, each in a most troubling manner.